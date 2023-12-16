Security setup under scrutiny

Apropos of ‘Security breach’; in India, the Parliament complex symbolises the nation’s strength and security. Hailed as one of the most secure places globally, the new Parliament building was believed to surpass its predecessor in terms of security measures. However, the December 13 incident unfolded just hours after the entire Parliament paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 terror attack. On a day when heightened security would have been expected, the breach raises serious questions about the efficacy of the security and intelligence services tasked with safeguarding such a critical institution.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Generate job opportunities

The breach, despite a multi-tier security setup, has shamed the nation. The chaos caused by young individuals can be attributed to frustration, having remained unemployed for an extended period despite being highly qualified. Distressed and unemployed youth often join criminal gangs, fall prey to schemes for making money and succumb to drug addiction. The incident should not be merely viewed as a law and order problem but serve as a wake-up call for the ruling dispensation, which is fond of vacuous rhetoric. It calls for remedial measures, focusing on investing in resources to generate job opportunities rather than squandering them on freebies.

Bakhshi Gurprit Singh, Jalandhar

Identify shortcomings

Refer to ‘Security breach’; with several agencies, such as Delhi Police, CRPF and the NSG, being assigned the same task, a security breach like this was bound to happen. Everybody’s business is nobody’s business. Is there one designated officer to oversee all agencies? Or, is there proper coordination between them? Many questions arise, and someone has to answer. The probe committee should conduct an audit, identify shortcomings and make appropriate recommendations. All loopholes should be plugged.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Time favourable for Modi

Refer to ‘A balancing act in Hindi heartland’; it was a thought-provoking article. Indeed, the current time seems to be very favourable for PM Modi, owing to several significant incidents. Firstly, the Supreme Court’s approval of the abrogation of Article 370 is noteworthy, especially considering the potential concerns if the SC had not supported it. Secondly, the outcomes in the Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland were in favour of his party, BJP. Additionally, his selection of CMs has been remarkable. Modi has demonstrated his competence, while the Congress could not have accomplished such a feat.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Need for UN reform

Persistent military action by Israel in the Gaza conflict, despite a United Nations (UN) resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, and similar patterns in the Russia-Ukraine war raise serious concerns about the effectiveness of the UN. The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable. The compromised UN requires urgent reform to ensure universal adherence to international law for lasting peace. All parties must comply with international humanitarian laws, particularly for the protection of civilians. Global leaders must seize the opportunity to collectively revamp the UN, fostering an environment of diplomatic efforts, dialogue and a steadfast commitment to upholding human dignity.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Over-reliance on specialists

Apropos of ‘Promoting family medicine vital for universal healthcare’; the article offers valuable suggestions. Many ailments can be effectively treated by consulting an MBBS doctor, with only a few requiring specialised treatment. The unnecessary haste to go to super-specialists must be addressed as it leads to avoidable expenditure, opens the door for unethical practices and consumes valuable time and energy of specialists. Nowadays, it’s rare to find a doctor with just an MBBS degree setting up practice. There is a pressing need for reviewing the medical education framework to address routine diseases at the basic level.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

