Selective silence undermines trust

Refer to ‘The deafening silence on Pillay’s Nobel’; the Centre’s indifference to Indian-origin Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize is unfortunate. It is evident that Israel’s condemnation of Pillay receiving the award is responsible for the silence of PM Modi, whose rapport with his Israeli counterpart is no secret. This also highlights the extent to which powers like Israel and the US can influence emerging powers like India. Such selective silence risks undermining India’s credibility as a global voice for justice.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

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Similar economic struggles

Apropos of ‘Europe on the boil’; The West has begun to experience the effect of a structural economic problem with which India has been grappling for decades — cost-push inflation caused by a rise in the prices of diesel and petrol. Rising fuel prices add to the cost of transportation that has a cascading effect on the economy by adding to prices of essentials. While middle-class Indians have come to accept high food prices and poor public services, including dysfunctional schools and hospitals, as a way of life, Europeans are unable to reconcile themselves to the state of affairs and have openly rebelled against their governments.

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Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

Fulfil social obligations

Refer to ‘Reform of corporate laws is overdue’; there is a compelling need to translate social, ethical and environmental obligations into enforceable statutory provisions, including the protection of the environment and livelihoods. The construction of wider four-lane highways in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, ostensibly to facilitate faster transportation and promote development, illustrates this concern vividly.

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Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

Accept women’s changing role

Refer to ‘Don’t normalise misogyny’; it’s surprising that society still looks upon women as inferior to men, despite having broken the glass ceiling in male-dominated bastions. They are participating in protests on an equal footing with men. Truly said, no law can substitute for a change in public conscience, except people’s willingness to come to terms with their important role in society based on equality, respect and dignity. Those who still confine women to traditional and stereotypical roles need to change their outlook towards them and shed misogyny completely.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Don’t embolden offenders

Apropos of ‘Don’t normalise misogyny’; gender-based discrimination is not new to our society, but its apparent normalisation and growing acceptability are deeply worrying. Political differences cannot justify verbal abuse, intimidation or physical violence against women. Society at large, political parties, educational institutions and families must collectively challenge such behaviour. Silence only emboldens offenders.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Shah’s electoral posturing

Refer to ‘Voices against drugs not safe under AAP: Shah meets families of victims in Punjab’; The Union Home Minister’s visit to grieving families seems less an act of empathy and more an instance of opportunistic electoral posturing. Where was this urgency when generations of Punjabi youth succumbed to addiction and families suffered in silence? Punjab’s cries reach the Centre only when elections are around the corner.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali