Sentinels of society

Apropos of ‘Bilkis and Joseph’ (Nous Indica), the poser — Are we doing right by them? — is a challenge to the sentinels of the moral-social fabric to rise to the occasion and not only neutralise radical action and reaction but also make the delivery of justice impervious to crafty tactics. After capital punishment was limited to ‘rarest of the rare’ cases, life imprisonment (with or without the stipulation ‘till death’) remained the only stringent deterrent to heinous crimes. Sadly, vote-bank manoeuvres and procedural wrangles take the sting out of it, to the detriment of many a hapless Bilkis Bano and TJ Joseph. The apex court is obliged to be a proactive custodian of the law in letter and spirit, and that too tangibly and quickly.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Religious bias

Bilkis Bano’s horrible tale has put all sane and civilised people to the test (‘Bilkis and Joseph’; Nous Indica). We have to rise above our ideological angularities if we claim to be sensible and civilised. Murderers and rapists being honoured in full public view is grotesque and disturbing. It was shocking to see people garlanding them and touching their feet. Whether we claim to be rightists or leftists, we should not be so blinded by religious zeal that we support individuals involved in heinous crimes. Criminals are neither Muslims nor Hindus. They are a serious threat to any civilised society and social order.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

‘GOAT’ of tennis

Apropos of ‘End of the Federer era’, though Federer has officially announced his retirement, the Swiss star is always going to be in conversation. With 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, few can boast of a better profile than Federer, who will be greatly missed when he leaves the court. He has been the ‘GOAT’ of tennis. His life away from the court has been exemplary, too, with no controversies. His genius can be measured by the fact that greats from other sports, like Tiger Woods and Sachin Tendulkar, loved to watch his matches, calling him a true legend. Federer once described Rafael Nadal as his greatest rival and friend, showing that there can be respect between fierce competitors.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Jungle raj prevails

Refer to the editorial ‘Dalit sisters’ rape-murder’; it belies the claims by CM Yogi Adityanath that the era of jungle raj marked by heinous crimes prevailing in previous regimes is over now. People have not forgotten the horrific Hathras gangrape case. A similar crime has taken place at Lakhimpur Kheri. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the highest number of rape cases among states are pending in UP courts. That the state administration is biased against Muslims is brought out by the fact that the rapists — being Muslims — were arrested with alacrity, but in the Hathras case, efforts were made to hush up the case. Discriminatory approach in dispensing justice is not right.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

No real ideology

Reference to the ‘Captain Amarinder Singh to join BJP’; it is shocking that the veteran leader is going to join a party against whom he had been spewing venom for decades. A leader of his stature and repute should have gracefully accepted the decision of the party which made him CM twice and waited for the right time to bounce back. Defection proves that no one believes in the ideology they profess. They are in politics only for their personal interest. Where are the leaders who perished for ideology? One admires former Congress minister Ashwani Kumar for not joining any party after quitting the Congress.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Deceiving public

How stunning and disgusting it is to read the news report ‘More trouble for Ashu...’! Have we become accustomed to such loot by the custodians of the state? They commit open loot, get arrested, are bailed out, and eventually get released. They go scot-free and get garlanded, as if they have returned after winning an Olympic medal, or as war heroes! Is this the only ‘punishment’? How long will the public continue to be deceived and looted like this?

SP Sharma, Bathinda

Scrap freebies

Reference to the freebies strain on Punjab’s economy; this policy of political parties is going to make the nation weak. A person owning a car, a house, sleeping in AC’s comfort, children settled abroad, is given free electricity, ration at home, a blue card, free bus travel and Rs 1,000 monthly allowance. This concept is not viable and will ruin the economy and hinder development. It is better to improve the education system, health services and provide basic civic amenities.

Col GS Bhullar (retd), Jalandhar

