Refer to ‘Delhi’s shame’; while nothing less than the death penalty to the culprit will ensure justice for the 16-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Delhi, shameless bystanders should also be taken to task. Watching a crime being committed and not intervening to save the victim amounts to being a party to the crime. If no law exists to punish such people, an ordinance should be issued with immediate effect. They should be arrested and dealt with severely. There is a lesson here for parents too, who should remain vigilant and closely monitor their children’s activities.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Minor’s murder

The minor’s murder in Delhi is shocking. But what is equally chilling is the indifference of the passersby who didn’t intervene. Is humanity no longer alive? The gruesome attack not only raises questions about the 20-year-old boy’s aggressive behaviour but also shows the callousness of people. No one tried to save the girl when she was being stabbed by the accused. The appalling behaviour of the passersby has exposed our apathy. Such behaviour is deeply troubling and indicative of larger societal issues. The incident shows that there is a lack of emotional quotient in our society.

Aayushi Chopra, Kotkapura

Dejected wrestlers

Wrestlers protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the BJP MP. Earlier, they stopped short of throwing their medals in the Ganga. They have earned these medals with hard work and dedication. BKU chief Naresh Tikait, who convinced them to not throw the medals in the holy river, has saved the country from a huge embarrassment. The PM, who once termed female wrestlers his ‘daughters’, never showed concern for them. Instead, he welcomed their ‘oppressor’ to the opening of the new Parliament building.

Taukir Rahmani, Mumbai

India-Turkiye ties

Refer to ‘Erdogan extends rule’; Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Turkiye’s runoff presidential election speaks volumes about his popularity among the masses. However, Erdogan’s win has dashed the hopes of the West and the US regarding Sweden’s NATO membership to geopolitically isolate Russia. Erdogan’s proximity to China and Pakistan is a cause for concern for India. Earlier this year, Turkiye raked up the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC, drawing condemnation from India. Instead of maintaining distance, both India and Turkiye should boost their relations so that they could benefit from each other economically as well as strategically.

CS Mann, Una

Treat animals with respect

Refer to ‘Cow vigilantes’; illegal activities are a threat to law and order’; many states have laws banning cow slaughter. However, the variation in laws in different states can lead to legal inconsistencies, creating a constitutional conundrum. These inconsistencies may arise when people face different legal consequences for the same action depending on the state they are in. The law was framed with the intention of preserving cattle and promoting animal husbandry rather than being solely based on Hindu sentiments. By promoting animal welfare initiatives, we can work towards creating a more ethical and sustainable agriculture industry where animals, including cows, are treated with the respect and care they deserve.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Cheap gimmicks

Apropos of ‘Make info public on graft charge against nephew by May 31: Mann to Channi’; one fails to understand that if there is a definite case of graft against Channi’s nephew, why give him a deadline to prove his innocence? Why not hand over this case immediately to the authorities concerned? Besides, there was no need for Channi to go to a gurdwara to prove his innocence. Apparently, he wants to strike an emotional chord and make it look like a case of political vendetta. It doesn’t behove the current as well as past CMs to indulge in such cheap gimmicks.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

