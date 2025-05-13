Shift in US foreign policy

Refer to ‘Trump card’; though the India-Pak ceasefire saw Trump’s involvement, it also shows the US’s new approach to its foreign policy. Trump believes that deals can be done with anyone, if they are in the interest of the US. His intervention in the India-Pakistan conflict is a part of his agenda of US trade deals. His proactive approach towards ending the Ukraine-Russia war is also an example of this new approach. However, Trump treating Pakistan and India as equals despite the Pak track record of sponsoring terrorism is disconcerting. Pakistan is known for running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. De facto army-ruled Pakistan is nearing bankruptcy, whereas India has sustained democracy and is the world’s fourth largest economy. This difference should have been recognised by Trump before treating India and Pakistan as equals.

PL Singh, by mail

Trump’s interference unacceptable

Advertisement

Apropos of ‘Trump card’; the abrupt announcement of a ceasefire by Trump instead of our Prime Minister has left every Indian surprised. India’s reluctance to defy Trump’s sudden announcement has certainly left a bad taste, especially when the Indian Army was still in the process of destroying terrorist hideouts across the border. The Army showcased its dominance and superiority over the Pakistan military in every field and both PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Gen Asim Munir were brought to their knees, but the sudden announcement was a win-win situation for them.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Advertisement

Govt must clear air on truce

Donald Trump emerged suddenly on the India-Pakistan landscape, stunning everybody by announcing a ceasefire before India or Pakistan could. His remarks disappointed and bothered every Indian as Trump equated India with Pakistan. For Indians who have been bruised for decades by Pakistan’s terror factory, this felt like a betrayal. The government has to clarify to the nation Trump’s involvement as it raises concerns about the internationalisation of the Kashmir dispute.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

India’s missed opportunities

After the ceasefire, the success of Op Sindoor is being assessed. There is a lurking question that have we lost a strategic opportunity. Historically, we missed many in the past when we failed in using our air power on the retreating Chinese army in 1962, not taking back PoK in 1971, abandoning Op Parakram after the terror attack on Parliament and vacating strategic Kailash range without bargaining for Depsang area with the Chinese in eastern Ladakh. India should have bargained for PoK as the enemy was on a sticky wicket.

Col Sajjan Kundu (retd), Hisar

Pakistan must act responsibly

Apropos of ‘Back from the brink’; India cannot trust its hostile neighbour. It showed its true colours just hours after the hastily worked-out truce. Pakistan has a history of not adhering to ceasefires or agreements and is habitual of carrying out its nefarious activities by different means. Remaining vigilant, cautious and circumspect is the need of the hour. Now, both countries need to work towards enduring peace in the region; the chief onus for this is on Pakistan.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Economic sovereignty vital

Refer to ‘Whisky, cars and visas at the heart of India-UK trade deal’; although the FTA is a timely development, India must tread cautiously. History warns us against imbalanced trade partnerships — India’s massive deficit with China serves as a cautionary tale. Moreover, strategic trust within the Anglosphere leans heavily toward the US. The US-UK ‘special relationship’ is no myth. The UK, while projecting autonomy, rarely diverges from Washington on core geopolitical matters. The competition for contracts famously called the Rafale-Typhoon episode is still fresh in memory. India chose prudently then, but that choice didn’t endear us to the UK. Economic sovereignty demands balance — not just free trade.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak