Should Pakistan trust China?

Apropos of ‘China’s calculated neutrality on Pahalgam’; it would be impossible to guess China’s real intent in the India-Pak tensions that have flared up after the Pahalgam terror attack. The constant discord between India and Pakistan is making the latter more dependent on Chinese support — for survival, defence, business — which suits the dragon well. China has territorial disputes with all its neighbours, except Pakistan. Unlike democratic nations, China does not have to bother about public opinion. One thing is certain: Pakistan is doomed either way, with or without China.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Shun male chauvinism

Advertisement

Refer to ‘No proxies, please’; it is disheartening and shocking that the husband of the Mayor of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation was appointed as her official adviser. This is a direct affront to the concept of women’s empowerment. While such cases were previously common in rural areas, it’s appalling to see them surface in cities. The main issue is that male chauvinism persists in our society. Women are often seen as inferior, but the truth is that they are capable administrators. If they can manage their households effectively, they can certainly perform well in leadership roles. Strict enforcement of laws is necessary to ban “proxy governance.” Women’s representation should be more than just a formality.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Advertisement

Youngsters feel isolated

Apropos of ‘Human touch vital’; it is sad to witness how rapidly we are moving towards a society that is emotionally disconnected. Kinship, once a pillar of emotional strength, is being replaced by busy schedules and digital distractions. Sometimes, children navigate complex emotions alone. Parents will have to make more efforts to understand their child’s world. A family talk on a daily basis can offer immense emotional security and clarity to growing minds. In this context, schools and teachers also have a powerful role to play. Another impactful solution is incorporating emotional intelligence training in the school curriculum.

Ashok Singh Guleria, Hamirpur

Caste census for social justice

Apropos of ‘Govt to hold caste census, slams Opposition for using it as ‘political tool’; this deft move will alter policies related to public education and employment. If the government intends in earnest to uplift and empower the marginalised, it ought to ensure that besides Hindus, the backward castes among Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other minority communities are classified and highlighted in the upcoming census. Minority communities are also caste-ridden and enumerating the marginalised among them is essential to ensure social justice.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Unlocking the doors of progress

The decision of the Modi government to hold a caste census is a historic step. Several political parties had been demanding it for many years. A fair caste-based census would pave the way for equitable social development. Caste identity is necessary to establish social justice, implement reservation fairly and deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to eligible communities. This decision must be welcomed by everybody for the sake of the nation’s progress, while any negativity on the issue should be avoided. It will be a new chapter in Indian democracy.

Abdullah Jameel Azmi, Azamgarh (UP)

Mohan Bhagwat’s hard talk

While condemning the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat chided our top leaders for their failure to provide security to people. He said, “The king’s job is to protect people and he must perform his duty.” Bhagwat may have been annoyed by the fact that while the entire nation was in mourning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi, opted to skip the important all-party meeting. Instead of taking part in the deliberations on the important matter, he preferred to rush to Bihar to address an election rally. Bhagwat seems to have been displeased by Modi’s misplaced priorities.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai