With reference to ‘Hosabale opens a window’; this advocacy of a positive outlook and improving relations between the two long-estranged neighbours is laudable as it will be mutually beneficial. Despite the ground realities, it requires a sincere diplomatic engagement. Instead of venomous propaganda against each other, both India and Pakistan should expand the existing CBMs and people-to-people contacts to establish mutual trust, goodwill and bonhomie. While serving its own interests, New Delhi should include Islamabad in its Neighbourhood First policy initiative. This outreach will influence conflict resolution in the South Asian region.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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Defence must review decisions

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The Supreme Court, by questioning and reversing its own verdict on granting bail, has set a precedent not only for the judiciary but for other government departments also. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) must also review its decision on the new CDS and appoint one from the Air Force or Navy. Appointing the third CDS from the Army again reeks of MoD's pro-Army attitude. There is no dearth of capable Air Marshals or Admirals to choose from. The MoD must also consider the creation of theatre commands with utmost concern. The MoD, without making it a prestige issue, should review both its decisions.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

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ECI alone can make amends

Apropos of ‘Mourning the decline of Election Commission’; certain decisions by the ECI in the recent past remained surrounded by controversies. The ECI’s fairness and transparency in the electoral process have never been under so much scrutiny earlier. This is not in the interest of a vibrant democracy. While it is important that person(s) chosen to hold these offices should be men of impeccable integrity, it is equally important that every action of the ECI need not only be free, fair and transparent but should appear to be so. It should urgently restore its credibility. The ECI alone can save itself from falling into an abyss.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

Legal recourse in marriage

Refer to ‘Marriage market’; families of married girls hesitate to make marital problems public and do not seek legal recourse to avoid social embarrassment. The parents keep advising their daughters to adjust to the new environment. Any kind of torture or abuse or dowry demands must be brought to the notice of the police immediately. Legal remedies are available if a person is suffering in marriage. In every family, there is enough to fulfil everybody’s needs, not greed.

Vandana, Chandigarh

Be cautious bail not misused

Apropos of ‘Primacy of bail’; the Supreme Court’s renewed stress on “bail, not jail” reaffirms constitutional liberty and human dignity. In a democracy governed by the rule of law, detention before conviction should not become punishment. While laws relating to national security and public order are necessary, their enforcement must remain consistent with Articles 21 and 22 safeguarding personal liberty and due process. At the same time, it must also be ensured that persons involved in serious crimes, terrorism or anti-national activities do not misuse bail in a manner that endangers public safety. A just legal system is measured not only by punishment of the guilty, but equally by protecting innocent citizens from avoidable loss of liberty.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Senior leaders must take charge

The Congress ruled the country for over five decades, though it has been a rudderless party for many years now. The revival of the party is essential for the public good. With the Assembly election round the corner, party leaders must rise above personal grudges and work in tandem for the betterment of the party. The grassroots-level workers appear to be in dilemma as to whom they should approach for getting their woes addressed, neither is their involvement in party affairs being recognised. National Congress leaders will have to jump into the arena, if they intend to give a good fight at least, and silence critics within and outside the party.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar