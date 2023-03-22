 Situation in Punjab : The Tribune India

Situation in Punjab



Apropos of ‘Crackdown, at last’; India can ill afford another Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The security agencies must investigate Amritpal Singh’s links with Pakistan’s ISI. The attacks by Khalistan supporters on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco (US) and the Indian High Commission in the UK are a matter of concern. Rising above party lines, the Centre and Punjab should work in tandem to prevent the situation from spinning out of control.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Police action

The Punjab Government has finally come out of its dilemma to grab the bull by its horns. The decisive action against Amritpal and his supporters would not have come about without the active support and tacit understanding with the Centre. However, the invisible hand of the ISI, vandalism by Khalistan sympathisers in the US and UK, moral support and funding by Indian diaspora abroad continue to be a matter of concern mandating effective countering. Punjab desperately needs peace and harmony. Disproportionate publicity of police action should not make unnecessary headlines, as it makes such people heroes overnight and leads to the disruption of normal life and causes inconvenience to the law-abiding public.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Double-faced West

The blatant laxity shown by the UK and US governments in launching a crackdown on Khalistan sympathisers attacking the Indian High Commission in London and Indian Consulate in San Francisco exposes their duplicity with regard to taking action in favour of their so-called friends. It is not tough visualising how these nations and their police would have acted against Khalistan sympathisers had the latter stormed into their government offices and buildings. These powerful nations ignored Vienna Convention rules.

Upant Sharma, Una

Arrest Amritpal first

Refer to ‘Punjab Govt not afraid of taking strict measures to curb criminal activities, says Kejriwal’; the Punjab Police has launched a major crackdown against the radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De. Kejriwal proudly claimed that strict action being taken against criminals by the government had shown that ‘AAP is a hardcore patriotic party’. However, Amritpal continues to escape the police dragnet. It may be too early for the government to pat its back till he is arrested.

Vinayak G, by mail

No further division

The demand for Khalistan is not justified as India cannot be further broken into pieces. But equally wrong are those who want India to be declared a ‘Hindu rashtra’ since people do not want India to become a ‘Hindu Pakistan’. India is a secular country and cannot be based on a religion. Action should also be taken against those who raise such obnoxious demands.

Vidwan Singh Soni, Patiala

Protest vandalism

The acts of vandalism by Khalistan supporters at Indian missions abroad is a matter of serious concern. It was obligatory for the authorities in London and San Francisco to provide security to the Indian missions and the staff in anticipation of threat. The host nations not only dishonoured Vienna Convention guidelines, but also remained a mute spectator. The sovereignty of the Indian republic has been compromised. India must issue démarches to the host nations as they have failed in the past too. India should show its global prowess during its G20 presidency.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Collapse of banks

The collapse of two banks in the US and Credit Suisse in Switzerland speaks volumes about the regulatory mechanism prevailing in these countries. India’s RBI Governor has been claiming that all is well in India, but he inspires little confidence. Firstly, the Adani shares collapsed by mere publication of a Hindenburg report, despite having so-called robust watchdogs — Sebi and the RBI. Secondly, in the early Covid days when people were badly hit in the US and EU, we were made to believe that Indians have immunity and all Covid protocols were thrown out of the window. The rest is history. Lastly, the ripple effect of financial instability is already being felt at the bourses and there is flight of capital as FIIs are aggressive sellers. Many branches of foreign banks exist in India and have large chunks of deposits. The RBI does not have the requisite wherewithal to bail out Indian banks.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

4
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

7
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

8
Punjab

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

9
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

10
Punjab

Massive hunt launched for Amritpal Singh in Moga district

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours

The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...

Amritpal hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike


Cities

View All

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

Security forces hold flag march

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31