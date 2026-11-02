Society must not fail riot victims

Refer to ‘India must not forget scars of 1984’; the tragedy remains a painful reminder of institutional failure and the suffering of the common man. While justice and accountability remain essential, the State must focus on rehabilitation, restoring dignity and also honouring those from other faiths who risked their lives to protect Sikhs. A memorial to these unsung heroes would inspire generations. This could reinforce the message of reconciliation, shared humanity and collective responsibility. The State may fall short of delivering complete justice, but society must never fail to honour humanity.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

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Decades on, justice elusive

Refer to ‘India must not forget scars of 1984’; the inaction and the failure to register cases or properly investigate those that were eventually filed are testimony to the official patronage that the offenders enjoyed. Despite the indictment of the police by subsequent committees and commissions, the bitter truth is that the victims of the genocide are no closer to justice today than they were in 1984. Future generations will never forget that the State looked away and remained indifferent while innocent citizens were killed in the national capital just because of their religion. Remembering this dark chapter is a solemn commitment to ensure that State complicity, institutional apathy and communal violence are never allowed to threaten constitutional guarantees.

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Harbinder S Dhillon, Una

Status quo won’t work long

Refer to 'Angst of the young, across the universe'; the reasons for their disillusionment are not far to seek — a growing population, poverty, unemployment, a faulty education system and deep and pervasive corruption, above all, the lack of accountability of the legislature, executive and judiciary. The alternative of the quiet continuance of the status quo is no longer available. A more disciplined and accountable system is required to meet the new socio-economic and political challenge. The mental anguish, frustration and anger experienced by Gen Z are understandable and legitimate, given their heightened social consciousness, digital fluency and ability to adapt swiftly to rapid technological transformations.

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Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Youth face economic insecurity

Refer to ‘The angst of the young, across the universe’; for millions of young people, anxiety is inseparable from unemployment, insecure contractual work, stagnant wages, rising rents and the escalating costs of education and healthcare. A student’s prospects are shaped not simply by technological change, but by who controls economic resources and who can afford access to opportunity. The pressures of war, militarisation, displacement and austerity further narrow the horizons of an insecure generation. A discussion of youth angst must therefore move beyond appeals to humanism and ethical renewal. It must confront the economic structures that deny young people security, dignity and a collective stake in shaping their future.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

Banks’ duty to customers

Refer to ‘Digital fraud’; online scams are a byproduct of technological transformation. Acknowledging the serious problem, the apex court has taken a firm stand on the accountability of financial institutions that must extend beyond issuing advisories and guidelines. The SC has rightly stressed that customer savings must be protected, for which apart from public awareness, erring staff and financial institutions cannot escape responsibility. Such frauds devastate the victim and erode public faith in the digital economy. The innocent victims are rarely compensated & banks merely absolve themselves of responsibility by alleging customer ignorance.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath, Kapurthala

Cybercriminals on the prowl

With reference to ‘Digital fraud’; banks often fail to detect unusual transactions. It cannot be overlooked that, in some instances, bank officials and employees have been found to be complicit in cyberfraud. It is also ironic that banks remain unable to identify or monitor “mule accounts” — the very accounts frequently exploited to carry out cyberscams. Cybercriminals have become so emboldened and are defrauding the public on such a massive scale that they appear to remain several steps ahead of the authorities.

Abhijit Roy, Jamshedpur