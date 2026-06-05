Soldiers’ welfare supreme

Refer to ‘The perimeter of Viksit Bharat’; soldiers perform under tremendous pressure, stress and tough climatic conditions. They do not safeguard only the land, air and sea but also fight insurgency and carry out evacuation and rehabilitation during natural disasters. Denial of NFU (non-functional upgradation), mismanaged OROP (one rank one pension) and disability exit without benefits has lowered the morale of soldiers. The impact of these major shortcomings has led many defence personnel to seek premature retirement. They avoid any form of agitation due to exemplary military traditions.

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Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

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Uncertainty in party alliances

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With reference to ‘Tough road ahead for BJP in Punjab’; as of now, BJP is desperately striving to make inroads into Punjab, leaving no stone unturned. Although BJP has an organisational strength well-entrenched in the RSS cadre, it lacks political leadership of its own in the state. The party’s spirits and confidence has got a boost after its phenomenal triumph in West Bengal. However, the party knows that it’s difficult to win Punjab on its own sans any alliance with its erstwhile partner SAD. Presently, there’s uncertainty in party alliances, there may be a last-minute patch-up with the SAD before the upcoming assembly elections next year.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Education clean-up needed

Apropos of ‘CBSE in a spot’; replacing top officials of the secondary education board is a damage control mechanism to save its image. Instead of removal, their experience should have been utilised in troubleshooting. Accountability should be fixed and action against the guilty should be exemplary. Mere change in portfolio appears like a clean chit. The system needs reform from the top to the bottom. An efficient and honest staff along with committed senior officials can deliver the requisite results.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Keep military lexicon simple

Refer to ‘Military jargon cripples serious thinking’; the so-called new military terminology like ‘layered defence’ and ‘grey zone warfare’ are often old ideas dressed up in impressive vocabulary. Diplomats as well as military officers must insist on clarity and resist the temptation of catchwords. Since good judgment depends on lucid analysis, policymakers must favour substance and practical insight over fancy military lexicon.

Chanchal S Mann, una

Question negligent officials

Apropos of ‘11 foreigners among 21 killed as fire rips through Delhi hotel’; the Delhi hotel fire is a collective failure of governance. In many such tragic mishaps, inquiries reveal violations of building norms, missing fire NOCs and illegal alterations. We need to pin down the officials responsible for approving plans, conducting inspections and enforcing safety standards. Corruption, negligence and political patronage often allow unsafe structures to flourish. Unless accountability extends beyond building owners to negligent officials and policymakers, these mishaps will continue to claim innocent lives. A committee is constituted, compensation announced, officials suspended and the wait for another disaster to happen begins. If timely steps are taken to plug the loopholes, such tragedies can be minimised.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

CJP leaders must be cautious

With reference to ‘Cockroach party goes public for 1st time, bays for Pradhan’s blood’; given the extent of the influence of the Cockroach Janta Party on the imagination of the youth, huge responsibility and caution needs to be exercised by the organisers for their debut protest. By being peaceful and law-abiding, they would not only be showing due respect to the Constitution but will ensure that the outfit is not killed in the chrysalis phase before its transformation into a butterfly. They should set an example for the misguided youth who often indulge in hooliganism and violence.

Hira Sharma, by mail