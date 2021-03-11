Spreading hate

Refer to ‘Preventing hate speeches’; a cause of concern for people taking pride in being citizens of the biggest democracy in the world has to be that the Supreme Court has to step in to instruct the law and order machinery to prevent hate speeches. The police look towards their political masters whether to act, how much, if at all, and against whom. The Haridwar administration acted after the court orders to ensure that the proposed Hindu Mahapanchayat did not take place. This shows that the programme was meant for spreading hate only. Hatred is also spread, though a bit veiled, during political rallies addressed by top leaders of the country.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Social disharmony

Religious hotheads are indulging in malicious propaganda based on rumours, endangering social harmony. Wherever there seems to be a possibility of communal flare-up, action must be taken by putting unruly elements in preventive detention. Religion is related to personal faith and nobody should be allowed to disrupt peace on the pretext of holding religious congregations where inflammatory speeches are made. Those who hunt for electoral gains by stoking communal frenzy must be exposed.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Secular character

Refer to ‘Winning hearts & minds vital for Army’; the Indian Army is known for maintaining its strict secular character and discipline. But fringe elements of the BJP-RSS combine, with tacit support of the top echelon, are bent upon saffronising the Army and other services. It will be the blackest day for our country if they succeed in their mission. Initially, it seemed that they were needling the minorities for the sake of consolidating Hindu votes, but the aggressive hate campaign has proved that the intentions are to build a ‘Hindu rashtra’. It is the duty of the secular forces to resist this attempt to divide and rule the nation by exploiting the religious sentiments of the masses.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Scrap sedition law

Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is once again in the news, and for the wrong reasons. It appears that it has been slapped on the accused to make their life difficult. This is not the first time that it is being used to fix and harass political opponents or dissenters. Though this law is a colonial legacy, political parties have misused it openly. From time to time, legal experts, human rights activists, journalists and even legislators have raised their voice against the relevance of this law. In this year of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a joint session of Parliament must be convened to remove this section and replace it with some other law which must be logical and relevant in the current times.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Forest fires

Apropos of ‘Fire at Dagshai forest,’ come summer, incidents of fierce forest fires in Himachal Pradesh start escalating, especially in the mid and lower foothills. The Dagshai blaze was brought under control after 24 hours, with the active help of the Army, forest staff and locals. Till April 1 this year, some 503 fire incidents have been reported from various parts of the state, with Dharamsala topping the charts with 120 cases. The recurring incidents can be attributed to the rising mercury. Besides wreaking havoc on the flora and fauna, the fires have reduced the natural habitats of wild animals to the bare minimum, leaving them with no choice but to move out. The government needs to come out with a lasting solution by ramping up the fire-fighting mechanism.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Bring back masks

Many states have made wearing masks compulsory again. After lifting the mandate, this is a setback for the country. Given how Covid cases are rising rapidly, this was a necessary precaution. Lifting the mandate in the first place was a step towards rising cases. The government should keep in mind the scenario and make necessary provisions to control the situation.

Gauri dogra, Pathankot

Sports university

Yadavindra Sports University is a white elephant as Patiala already has Government Sports College and the NIS. It has a huge staff budget. The building is coming up fast around Patiala. The strength of students is not even hundred. The Punjab CM should shift it to Jalandhar as his government intends to come up with a sports university in the state. The present land and buildings of the university in Patiala could be used for the proposed skill university.

NARESH RAJ, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

