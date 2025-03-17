Apropos of ‘Stalin drops Re from Budget logo amid language fight’; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seems to be going too far — first it was the language row, then delimitation and now replacing the rupee symbol. Tomorrow, he may decide to have a separate flag or even a separate Constitution for his state. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it a dangerous move that would weaken Indian unity and promote secessionist sentiments. Stalin’s overzealousness should not prompt other CMs to follow suit. Here in the North, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after taking oath as a Delhi minister in Punjabi, greeted the audience with “Wahe Guru ji ka Khalsa” instead of the customary ‘Jai Hind’.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

CM’s political stunt

The replacement of Rs symbol with Tamil alphabet ‘Ru’ in the Tamil Nadu budget is a political stunt. The state government headed by DMK leader MK Stalin is at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre over the language issue; it has crossed the limit of political sobriety. Stalin has forgotten the fact that the symbol Rs was designed by a Tamil, D Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam, and adopted by the Government of India in 2010. Undoubtedly, the symbol Rs has given the rupee a distinct Indian yet universal identity. Hopefully, Stalin will review his decision sooner than later.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Hindi good for TN youth

The Tamil Nadu Government’s move to replace the rupee symbol is an immature attempt at confrontational politics. The DMK has always raked up the emotive language issue for political gains. It captured power in the state in 1967 following an anti-Hindi agitation. We are now in the third decade of the 21st century. Learning Hindi as a third language is in the best interests of the state’s youth, providing them the much-needed mobility and the ability to survive anywhere in India. The real reason for the theatrics of the DMK is not its unbound love for Tamil, but the 2026 Assembly polls. It is for the people of the state to see through the ploy and not fall for it.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Unwarranted statements

Refer to ‘Much ado about sheer inanities’; political leaders have a knack for articulating unwarranted statements, raking up issues outside their sphere of work. The media, too, laps up outlandish utterances. Controversies become fodder for political parties and trigger a slugfest among them to score brownie points. Such assertions do not serve any purpose, whereas public issues that should be discussed on priority get sidelined. Leaders ignore their prime responsibility of facilitating a healthy environment for discussion on pressing issues.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Trump must confront China first

Refer to ‘It’s time Trump introspects, is shown the mirror’; the US President’s criticism of India’s tariffs while ignoring America’s history of protectionism smacks of hypocrisy. His unilateral pronouncements on India’s trade policies exemplify the erratic diplomacy that has strained US alliances. Instead of fixating on India, he should confront China, whose trade practices have hollowed US manufacturing. Despite claiming friendship, Trump’s patronising stance towards India exposes America’s self-serving approach, where alliances shift on the basis of convenience.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Address local grievances

Refer to ‘Pak in grip of terror’; the exploitation of Balochistan’s resources, particularly under the guise of large-scale foreign investments, has left local communities feeling marginalised, fuelling insurgency and resentment. Pakistan must move beyond the blame game and address these internal grievances. It is important to engage with the marginalised groups in Balochistan, to address their concerns and ensure that their resources benefit them too and not only external actors. Pakistan must prioritise mending ties with its own people rather than perpetuating narratives of external interference.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali