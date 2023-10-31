Stop kowtowing to US-led West

Refer to ‘India’s abstention’; India’s argument that it did not endorse the UNGA resolution on the Gaza ceasefire due to the absence of an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas is unconvincing. The question is: Did the Hamas attack Israel on behalf of Palestine? The fact is that India’s decision was driven by a desire to align with the US and its allies, possibly to facilitate trade expansion and acquire advanced technology to counter China’s growing influence. Retreating from a humanitarian stance casts India in an unfavourable light. Rather than succumbing to the influence of the US-led West, India should reassess its position on the conflict to underscore its commitment to protecting civilians from the ongoing violence.

CS Mann, Una

Unfair to punish all

Apropos of ‘Gaza needs equitable, long-term solution’; global opinion on the Israel-Hamas conflict is becoming increasingly polarised, with Israel losing sympathy and moral standing due to its relentless retaliatory actions. The unprovoked terror attacks by Hamas are undeniably condemnable, but the continued senseless killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by an enraged Israel raises questions about how long it can be justified. Domestic political considerations, international interests and other pressures should not overshadow the loss of innocent lives and the severe humanitarian crisis. This conflict risks drawing more nations into the maelstrom, fuelled by religious and ethnic tensions.

GP CAPT JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Religious terrorism

Refer to ‘2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala’; the blast was a heinous act of religious terrorism. The perpetrator, a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, cited the group’s ‘seditious’ and ‘anti-national’ teachings as the motive for the attack. This is a blatant violation of the constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression. It also serves as a troubling indicator of the growing intolerance and hatred propagated by certain elements, who aim to impose their narrow and rigid views on others. We must condemn this act of violence and call upon the authorities to swiftly and decisively act against the perpetrator and his accomplices.

Navjot, Kangra

Governor-CM spat

Refer to ‘As state moves SC, Purohit says ready to examine 3 Bills on merit’; this appears to be a frank acknowledgment that, up to this point, external factors rather than merit have influenced decision-making. Constitutionally, the Governor has the authority to grant assent or send a Bill back for Cabinet reconsideration. However, the practice of indefinitely delaying a Bill through inaction should be addressed. Those in constitutional positions should exercise their responsibilities and authority based on merit rather than personal or political considerations. This shift is essential to eliminate disputes between Chief Ministers and Governors and ensure a constructive and harmonious relationship.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Don’t exploit travellers

Apropos of ‘Flight seat pricing’; with the aviation industry reduced to a duopoly, it is essential to address consumer complaints in a fair and amicable manner. A count of 10,000 complaints in a year is not trivial. While the airlines have the right to price tickets based on their commercial considerations, transparency is a necessity. They faced their worst phase during the Covid pandemic, incurring huge losses, and now they are keen to recover as the travel sector rebounds. However, it’s crucial for them not to take undue advantage of travellers. Ethical ways to generate revenue need to be followed.

Bal Govind, Noida

Questions on Qatar verdict

Refer to ‘Qatar shocker’; there are questions surrounding the Qatar verdict, as the charges against eight former Indian Navy officers have not been made public. This presents a significant challenge for Indian diplomacy. The Ministry of External Affairs has rightly expressed concern and is awaiting the detailed judgment. The outcome of this case is poised to test India’s relations with the West Asian state, even as the government has activated diplomatic channels at multiple levels to secure the release of Indian citizens.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine