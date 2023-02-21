Stop mining mafia

Refer to ‘Crush mining mafia’; the mining mafia has not been checked even after the murder of a DSP in Haryana, and now, the murder of a man in Punjab. Is it so difficult or impossible to stop the menace? The mafia has not been contained despite tall claims by successive governments. The involvement of political leaders and their relatives and friends in mining has further made the exercise fruitless. Hard decisions and sincerity to curb the environmental and economic fallout need to be implemented immediately. Exemplary punishment for members of the mafia may go a long way in tackling the issue.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Reserved posts

Refer to ‘Despite job drive, reserved faculty posts in top universities vacant’; the backlog vacancies of reserved category can’t be attributed to non-availability of suitable candidates, rather it seems to be because of the biased and apathetic attitude of the so-called higher caste interviewers and selectors. In the recent past, around 537 high court judges were appointed, but only 15% (SC 2.8%, ST 1.3% and OBC 11%) were appointed instead of 49.50%. It is unfortunate that the ruling party’s MPs from the reserved category are also not able to raise questions pertaining to the filling of reserved posts at the appropriate forums.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

No more a citizen

Reference to ‘Indians go West, take up “residence by investment”’; it is worrisome that the number of people relinquishing their Indian citizenship is increasing. This is an acute case of brain drain. It will hamper India’s growth and development prospects. India has a large share of young population and it would be prudent if the government creates a conducive environment for them. The potential of the younger generation is immense and ought to be harnessed adequately.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Not so green

The middle ‘The pull of greener pastures’ is relevant and immigration is a hot topic of discussion across all kinds of forums. It is sad to witness the exodus of our fellow citizens, across all age groups, to foreign lands, emptying our towns and villages. Of late, the younger generation has been lured by attractive lifestyle and landscape showcased in our movies and their peers are already in those lands. What is not understood is the cost, both financial and emotional. Loans, mortgages and their ever-increasing interest rates, double-triple shifts to make their ends meet there, the sense of loneliness, away from the warmth of home and family — the list is endless. To top it, ageing parents are left to fend for themselves. One wonders if the greener pastures are really worth it or is it just a mirage!

Gunjeet Trehan, Jalandhar

Attendance in Parliament

Famous personalities being elected or nominated to Parliament and shirking from sessions is a common trend. Every institution in the country has mandatory attendance rules. Why should Parliament be exempted? The attendance issue must be initiated at the President’s level and passed in Parliament, where if the public representatives do not raise issues and have an attendance less than 70% in the first year, their salary should be stopped. They must also be fined. If the same routine continues in the second year, they shall be removed from their respective seats and banned from being elected or nominated again. The political party concerned shall be held responsible for the re-election expenses. Parliament is a place to serve and ensure the nation’s progress and not merely a source of second income or political links.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Evolve better system

Reference to ‘Collegium system near perfect: ex-CJI Lalit’; the claim seems far-fetched. Even the Constitution, from which the Collegium system derives its powers, is not perfect. It has been amended several times in pursuit of perfection that still eludes it. Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that it sees only eligibility, not suitability. Who sees suitability then? Can we have a system that sees both eligibility and suitability of the candidates? Should the elected representatives of the people have a say in the matter, as is the case in some countries like the US? Recently, we saw judges being appointed for a very brief period. For example, former CJI UU Lalit served for only 74 days, and two HC Chief Justices for just two weeks each. Is it not wastage of time and energy? We should evolve a better system to appoint judges.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR