Strengthen cybersecurity

Refer to ‘Open threat to KPs’; a ‘hit list’ of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees released by an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba has been uploaded from a server outside India, but the data has been provided by insiders. Here, cybersecurity comes into play; it leaves much to be desired. It also indicates that the centuries-old tradition of communal harmony and mutual respect for religion and culture for which Kashmiriyat is known has declined. The onus rests with the Muslim majority to control the anti-people elements functioning at the behest of Pakistan handlers. By checking inimical persons, making cybersecurity effective, strengthening external and internal security mechanisms, the challenges posed by terrorists can be successfully countered. Kashmiri Pandits deserve to be provided foolproof safety measures in order to lead a peaceful life in the Kashmir Valley.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Justice delayed

Justice delayed is justice denied. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred on October 3, 2021, and charges are being framed now after a lapse of 14 months. Nobody knows how much time the trial court will take to punish the guilty and then the culprits would move higher courts for relief. Our system should make all efforts to provide quick justice to the victims.

Naresh Johar, Amritsar

Exit polls not accurate

The media is being hyperactive in declaring the BJP the winner in the Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of the exit polls and portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a megastar politician who can work wonders in any election. Can a government that has lost the faith of the people for not keeping its promises win forever? It is the silent voter who decides the winner in the elections and not the exit poll predictions.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Create awareness

Refer to ‘Youth will be finished: SC on illicit liquor, drug menace’; the menace of drugs and adulterated liquor continues to spook many in Punjab. It is disappointing that despite having the state-of-the-art technology, the government is not able to clamp down the masterminds. Catching the minnows will not help bust the racket. The government ought to create awareness, especially among the economically backward and the youth about the ill effects of substance abuse.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Hope of change

Suspension of Iran’s morality police should be taken seriously by vigilante gangs operating in India. It isn’t clear whether Iran’s morality police will be disbanded forever, but there seems to be some hope that the authoritarian Iranian clergy may consider giving some concession. This may give a temporary respite to the Iranian regime, which is facing the heat from the protesters. Iranian women have been fighting for their rights since the 1980s when dress restrictions came into force, but the clergy never relented. Now, images of defiance by the women are visible globally and have won them support for their cause. It is hoped that this crackdown on women will not be repeated after the protests end.

SK Panesar, by mail

Lucrative offer

Iran’s notorious morality police force, established in 2006, may have been disbanded, but it is too early to call it a victory. It may be a lucrative offer to test the protesters’ reaction. The main reasons for the protests are injustice, dissatisfaction with the ruling class and the current economic situation, even as the crime rate is escalating. The women aren’t considered human beings; they are treated like animals who can be tamed. This has amplified the demand for a constitution which gives Iranians equal rights. No official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the guidance patrol has been suspended. So, the war is still on. Iranians have really a long way to go.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

Support Iranian women

Iran is likely to remain in turmoil due to the recalcitrant attitude of the authorities and the firm stance of the protesters. The morality police have become a tool of oppression in the hands of clerical rulers. Suspension of the morality police is viewed with scepticism by protesters as a ploy to derail their movement which is gathering momentum. Protesters would not settle for anything less than the complete revocation of the hijab law, which seems a remote possibility. In this scientific era, sticking to the old, outdated ways is a sign of a primitive mindset. The movement led by women in Iran needs to be supported by all right-thinking persons.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

