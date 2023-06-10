 Strengthen institution of marriage : The Tribune India

Strengthen institution of marriage



Refer to ‘Man chops, roasts body parts of live-in partner’; this horrific crime reminded us of the Shraddha Walkar case that stunned the country last year. Increasing crime in live-in relationships should serve as a wake-up call for the nation. It is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Live-in relationships in India do not have the same level of social recognition or societal expectations as traditional marriages. In a marriage, there are often legal and social obligations, as well as the involvement of families and communities. Lack of legal and societal recognition of such relationships can make individuals vulnerable to abuse and violence. The institution of marriage should be strengthened.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

Breakthrough brings hope

Apropos of ‘Wrestlers suspend stir’; protesters suspending their stir is a welcome development after months of logjam between the government and the grapplers. Had the Centre listened to their demands earlier, it could have avoided the painful scenes the nation witnessed on May 28, when Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were dragged on the streets as they attempted to march to the new Parliament. It is not easy for a woman to demand police action against a powerful man. Now, the Centre must ensure that the law is allowed to take its course so that wrestlers’ faith in the system is restored.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Delay was planned

The aggrieved grapplers called off their four-month-long stir after an assurance from the government. The unwanted and planned delay to bring them to the table for talks was the motive of the people in power. How many people accused of sexual harassment get reprieve of inquiry before arrest in India? The case is being weakened by coercive means to minimise punishment for the accused. Now, it is up to the government to provide justice to humiliated Olympians. The government softened its stance to avert a backlash. Given what is happening with women players today, girls will avoid wrestling as a career. The future of junior players is bleak in India.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Legal guarantee to MSP

Refer to ‘MSP hike’; the government should have granted legal guarantee to MSP on farm produce. This illogically small hike in the MSP of various kharif crops is as good as giving a banana to an elephant. The government should either address the gap between the MSP and the cost of farm inputs or give incentives to the farmers who are forced to sell their produce much below the MSP. The MSP must be fixed as per the Swaminathan report. Why are owners of sugar mills not arrested when they fail to pay the farmers? The rates of sugar are increased every year, but not of sugarcane. The farmers are becoming poorer despite producing a bumper harvest and traders are becoming richer.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Shun freebie culture

Refer to ‘AAP promises free power, quality education’; providing quality education is a good concept, but giving free electricity is not. The trend set by political parties to promise freebies to lure voters is dangerous for the democracy as freebies drain limited resources of state and Central governments and retards various development works. Providing essential resources such as fuel, power and water at concessional rates can be an alternative approach to offering freebies. Short-term freebies can divert attention and resources away from critical long-term challenges such as healthcare that need sustained investment.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Enhance prospects

Apropos of ‘Prioritise education to become globally competitive’; a large number of students choose to pursue higher education abroad, and one of the motivations behind this decision is the perception of better opportunities and the possibility of settling abroad. Middle-class families often take huge loans to support their children’s education abroad. Students believe that acquiring an international degree can enhance their career prospects and open doors to global job opportunities, leading to higher salaries and better standards of living. Unfortunately, a lot needs to be done to improve the quality of education in India.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

