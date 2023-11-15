Stringent measures needed

Refer to ‘Ban firecrackers’; to effectively prevent the bursting of banned firecrackers, a multi-pronged approach must be adopted. Firstly, it is imperative to crack down on the manufacturing units producing prohibited firecrackers. Stringent measures, including regular raids and seizures, need to be implemented to curtail their production. While the legal route is essential, the success of any ban hinges on the active cooperation of the public. Furthermore, tackling the demand for firecrackers is equally critical. Initiating an extensive awareness campaign is the key to influencing public behaviour. Children, in particular, are susceptible to the allure of firecrackers, and efforts should be directed at educating them about the detrimental environmental effects associated with their use.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Launch portal for complaints

Apropos of ‘Ban firecrackers’; the SC’s order on crackers went up in smoke, resulting in poor air quality index (AQI) and smog in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and other places. Those involved in manufacturing and selling crackers should be penalised. There should be a ban on the export of crackers from China. Brand ambassadors should endorse green crackers. If someone is found burning crackers, immediate and stringent action must be taken. A portal should be launched to allow concerned individuals to lodge complaints against those burning crackers excessively. Enforcing a strict ban on crackers can effectively contribute to improving the AQI in various cities.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Spurious liquor

The tragic death of 20 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Yamunanagar and Ambala is shocking. This incident highlights the nexus between liquor vendors and illicit liquor suppliers. Moreover, it exposes the laxity and negligence of the police and excise departments in monitoring the supply of counterfeit liquor. The possibility of collusion between these departments cannot be ruled out. Regrettably, similar incidents have occurred in various parts of the country in the past, yet it appears that no lessons have been learnt.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Can’t depend on US

Refer to ‘Despite India-US 2+2, a long and solitary haul’; the institution of the 2+2 dialogue at the defence-foreign minister level bears testimony to the progressively strengthening relations between the two countries; this is indicative of the relevance of the strategic partnership for containing China’s policy of aggressive expansionism that poses a threat to both nations. However, India cannot rely upon America to come to its rescue if a sort of rapprochement is reached between the US and China. India’s dependence on America’s friendship has never stood the test of time, as America is always driven by its interests.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Redefine success

Apropos of ‘Need to question officially sanctified narrative of failure’; ours is a generation that worships success, often defined by a high-paying job, residence in a prestigious locality and annual foreign vacations. However, we must redefine success to include all those who do not fit the traditional idea of successful people. Nevertheless, basic education is essential for everyone; it serves as a foundation for earning a living. While empathy is warranted for those who may not enjoy the conventional school environment, there seems to be no alternative. Education is vital for our well-being, just as vaccination is needed to protect us from diseases.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Adopt neutral stance in B’desh

Apropos of ‘India putting all its eggs in one basket in Bangladesh’; in the context of Bangladesh’s political arena, marked by the rivalry between PM Sheikh Hasina and formidable opposition leader Khaleda Zia, parallels can be drawn with India’s NDA and Opposition bloc INDIA. In this complex scenario, India must adopt a neutral and amicable stance towards both leaders. As Bangladesh is India’s closest neighbour in the East, a wise approach is essential, regardless of who is in power. Hasina is noted for her secular approach, including efforts to safeguard the interests of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. In contrast, Khaleda and her party lean towards Islamic hardliners, potentially diverging from India’s stance.

Sudershan Walia, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]