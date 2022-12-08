 Subsidise solar panels : The Tribune India

Subsidise solar panels



Apropos of the report ‘Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn’; the government should provide enough subsidy to domestic consumers and to industrial units to set up solar panels on their buildings, which will be beneficial to both consumers as well as PSPCL, since extra power will be returned to the corporation. This will be more helpful than providing free power to domestic consumers, as it will save both power and money.

Vidwan Singh Soni, Patiala

PSPCL not charity trust

Reference to ‘Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn’; it is a matter of concern that the AAP government is more focused on the free supply of power instead of PSPCL’s financial condition. All parties treat PSPCL as a charity trust for doling out free power units for their own political gains. None of them thinks how this organisation will survive if revenue stops because of populist policies. PSPCL officers’ concern should not be taken lightly as the continuous neglect of PSPCL by the government may hamper its functioning.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Rope in NGOs

Refer to ‘Nobody should sleep hungry, govt’s duty to ensure food for all: SC’; it is appalling to see malnourished or famished children sleeping empty stomach not only in remote or tribal pockets, but also in urban areas. The upcoming Union Budget should introduce some mechanism to provide food at village and street level. Philanthropists, NGOs, temples, gurdwaras and big business houses can be roped in for the purpose. Media, both print and electronic, can appeal and collect contributions from the public to finance the local administration. The task is gigantic, but where there is a will, there is a way.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Provide work, not ration

Refer to ‘Nobody should sleep hungry, govt’s duty to ensure food for all: SC’; the apex court’s direction to the Centre is appreciable. The government is reportedly providing free ration to around 80 crore poor people. There has been a steep rise in poverty over the past few years, perhaps due to the absence of poverty alleviation scheme. This year, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index against the 55th position in 2014. How long the government will provide free ration to a sizeable portion of the population by draining our resources? Instead of giving free ration to the poor, the government should provide them some productive work, enabling them to earn their livelihood.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Voter turnout

It is painful that the voter turnout has been barely around 50% in the MCD polls held on December 5. Election to the civic bodies is an indicator of the prevalence of democracy at the grassroots. It is disturbing to see the reluctance of the electorate to use their right to vote. Leaders of various political parties pose themselves as the true representatives of the people during the high-pitched campaigning, but sadly, have failed to enthuse people to participate in the process. Are the people losing faith in the political parties, their leaders and democracy? Leaders of parties, election authorities, religious and social organisations should introspect and find ways to strengthen democracy. The more the voting percentage, the more vibrant will be our democracy.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Upgrade security system

Reference to ‘Another drone shot down’; the situation is turning alarming with each passing day. It is a challenging job for our forces to curb this dangerous trend. There is an urgent need to upgrade our security system. Any laxity in the matter will have far-reaching consequences. We need to save the future generations from the vicious circle of narcotics.

Santosh Jamwal, by mail

Healthy debate must

The winter session of Parliament is all set to begin. Both the government and the Opposition have chalked out their strategies to be adopted during the session. The past record shows that the previous sessions have been mired in bitterness and conflict. Most of the Bills have been passed either without discussion or with little debate. A strong democratic system requires healthy deliberations in Parliament. The government should encourage discussions on vital issues and the opposition parties, despite their political differences, should cooperate with the government in running the session smoothly. Disruptive protest tactics of the Opposition hardly serve any useful purpose except hitting media headlines. Both sides should display maturity, flexibility and consultative approach to make the session meaningful.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

