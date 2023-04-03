 Sympathy for Rahul : The Tribune India

Sympathy for Rahul



Refer to ‘Rahul holds the trump card’ (Nous Indica); respect for dissent is an integral part of a democracy. When as a first-time parliamentarian, Atal Bihari Vajpayee criticised our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the latter applauded him and predicted that he would one day become the PM of India. The ruling party must be accommodative and liberal towards the Opposition. There seems to be a lot of public sympathy now for Rahul Gandhi, the disqualified Congress MP. The masses follow a selflessly resolute leader who is ready to undergo suffering for their collective welfare.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

Jumping the gun

The superfast process of getting the country’s biggest Opposition leader thrown out of the Lok Sabha is not only indefensible but also reeks of political vendetta to facilitate the one-party rule across the country. Every political leader has some positives and negatives, and so has Rahul Gandhi. The people of our country have demonstrated their maturity by delivering surprising mandates a number of times. The Surat court’s verdict is suspected to have been manipulated and the subsequent hasty decision to disqualify him lends credence to the plot to muzzle the voice of the Opposition. If Rahul chooses to go to jail, it could trigger antipathy towards the ruling dispensation for its misuse of power, leading to reversals in the ensuing elections. The BJP must effect a paradigm shift in its style of governance, replacing its policy of belligerence and confrontation with consensus and cooperation. It has been administering an overdose of communalism for too long.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Coming up short

Reference to ‘Rahul holds the trump card’ (Nous Indica); in case of Rahul Gandhi there has always been a big ‘if’. He should understand the political expediency of taking along like-minded persons and parties with him and not treading on their toes. His message can be conveyed more effectively through subtle means. If politicians are given the liberty of the ‘logic of competitive politics’, no hole will have a bottom!

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Poor air quality

Apropos of ‘Pollution hotspots’; air pollution in the NCR is dangerous for nature as well as for human beings. Public awareness needs to be enhanced through the display of air quality indices and spatial air quality maps using the print and electronic media. Public participation begins with an informed citizenry. Thus, it is vital to educate and empower youth on aspects related to pollutants, emission factors, air quality and reduction and control measures in relation to the existing social practices, cultural norms, economic realities and global trends.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Trump in the dock

Apropos of ‘Trump’s indictment’; cries of political vendetta, weaponisation of the legal system and miscarriage of justice have erupted among former US President Donald Trump’s white ‘MAGA’ (Make America Great Again) constituency. Even if he navigates through the storm, there are other challenges in the offing. Trump is likely to use his legal troubles and the drama accompanying them, including being handcuffed, fingerprinted, and photographed, to get back to the White House. Whether or not he succeeds, the case also takes America down a road where no future, current or former President is immune from criminal prosecution.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Help farmers

Over the past two months, farmers of Punjab have undergone sleepless nights due to the unfavourable weather conditions for the rabi crops, particularly wheat. The damage due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms is enormous and widespread. The debt-ridden state government has announced compensation, which will, indeed, provide some solace. The economic loss due to the estimated 10 per cent wheat yield damage is irreparable but human suffering can be shared. NGOs and NRIs should come forward to announce relief funds and devise a suitable mechanism to support the suffering farmers.

SS Chahal, Chandigarh

Wasted effort

Apropos of ‘Bridge collapses in Bhoranj...’; it is a matter of shame that the 75-m-long under-construction bridge collapsed just a few hours after its shuttering was removed. The span of the bridge broke from the middle and fell into the riverbed. It is a classic example of the taxpayers’ money going down the drain.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

