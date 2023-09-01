 Tactic for gaining votes : The Tribune India

Tactic for gaining votes



Refer to ‘LPG price cut’; easing the financial burden on citizens should ideally be a consistent and responsible practice, rather than being used as a tactic for gaining votes during elections. Sustainable and well-thought-out economic policies are crucial for the overall well-being of citizens. While initiatives such as reducing cooking gas prices and expanding access to cooking fuel through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana can provide immediate relief to certain sections of the population, they might not necessarily address the broader aspects that define an improved quality of life. Keeping prices of essential commodities in check and ensuring they are affordable for people across all socio-economic classes is crucial for maintaining socio-economic stability.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Welcome relief

Though the price of an LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 200 with an eye on state and Lok Sabha elections, it is a welcome relief. Our politicians have learnt the art of pleasing the public before the elections. The announcement was strategically timed as five states will be going to the polls later this year. Such timing raises questions about the motives behind these decisions and their potential impact on the democratic process. In view of the Opposition’s efforts to unite under the INDIA platform, the NDA’s sense of urgency seems more discernible this time than it was in the 2019 LS elections.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Unemployment in Haryana

Refer to ‘Haryana’s joblessness’; unemployment is a global phenomenon, but it has assumed alarming proportions in India. A rapid increase in population in Haryana has led to higher unemployment rates as the economy is not generating enough jobs to absorb the growing workforce. Instead of opening low-quality colleges and universities, we need more polytechnics and IITs. The government must prioritise quality education over a larger number of lower-quality institutions. The traditional notion of obtaining a university degree as a guaranteed path to job opportunities has evolved and employers now look for candidates with practical, job-specific skills that can be immediately applied at the workplace.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Mann’s decision praiseworthy

The Punjab CM’s decision to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act in the wake of calls for pen-down strikes by patwaris and kanungos is praiseworthy. People are already suffering due to unprecedented floods. Strikes or disruptions in essential services hinder relief efforts and exacerbate the challenges faced by the public. It is unjustified for government officials to go on strike; the CM should stay firm on his decision. While employees might have legitimate concerns, it’s important to assess the impact of any disruptions.

Lt Col Harbinder Singh (Retd), Patiala

Agricultural research

Apropos of ‘Perils of privatising agricultural research’; the tone and tenor of the article sound parochial owing to prejudice against private initiatives. The overall size of public research and development (R&D) infrastructure and expenditure may far exceed that of private initiatives, yet universal evidence shows higher productivity and efficiency of private R&D. Returns per unit investment on R&D are much higher for the private sector. Certainly, private R&D would be primarily profit-oriented, but to say that it should be dispensed with since public infrastructure should take all responsibility for research is being idealistic and naive.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Eco-friendly cars

Refer to ‘World’s first 100% ethanol car unveiled in Delhi’; the introduction of the ethanol-powered car prototype marks a significant stride towards attaining energy security, ensuring environmental sustainability and fostering economic growth. This endeavour perfectly aligns with our ambitious objectives, including the reduction of carbon emissions, the reinforcement of energy self-reliance, and the advancement of sustainable development. This initiative holds augmented significance given the unaffordable costs of conventional fuel.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

5
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

6
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

10
Delhi

18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of Amazon manager in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it’s for EC to decide, Centre tells SC

Art 370 hearing: Ready for J&K poll anytime, it's for EC to decide, Centre tells Supreme Court

But says can’t give exact timeframe on restoring statehood

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells SC

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells Supreme Court

Parliament special session from Sept 18 to 22

Parliament special session from September 18 to 22

Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’

Adani group used ‘opaque’ funds in stocks: Report

Adani group used 'opaque' funds in stocks: Report

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul tells Modi

Come clean on Adani row before G20 summit, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Farmers body criticises govt for invoking ESMA

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

Mining Department XEN, SDO nabbed accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today