Refer to ‘LPG price cut’; easing the financial burden on citizens should ideally be a consistent and responsible practice, rather than being used as a tactic for gaining votes during elections. Sustainable and well-thought-out economic policies are crucial for the overall well-being of citizens. While initiatives such as reducing cooking gas prices and expanding access to cooking fuel through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana can provide immediate relief to certain sections of the population, they might not necessarily address the broader aspects that define an improved quality of life. Keeping prices of essential commodities in check and ensuring they are affordable for people across all socio-economic classes is crucial for maintaining socio-economic stability.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Welcome relief

Though the price of an LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 200 with an eye on state and Lok Sabha elections, it is a welcome relief. Our politicians have learnt the art of pleasing the public before the elections. The announcement was strategically timed as five states will be going to the polls later this year. Such timing raises questions about the motives behind these decisions and their potential impact on the democratic process. In view of the Opposition’s efforts to unite under the INDIA platform, the NDA’s sense of urgency seems more discernible this time than it was in the 2019 LS elections.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Unemployment in Haryana

Refer to ‘Haryana’s joblessness’; unemployment is a global phenomenon, but it has assumed alarming proportions in India. A rapid increase in population in Haryana has led to higher unemployment rates as the economy is not generating enough jobs to absorb the growing workforce. Instead of opening low-quality colleges and universities, we need more polytechnics and IITs. The government must prioritise quality education over a larger number of lower-quality institutions. The traditional notion of obtaining a university degree as a guaranteed path to job opportunities has evolved and employers now look for candidates with practical, job-specific skills that can be immediately applied at the workplace.

Anil Bhatia, Hisar

Mann’s decision praiseworthy

The Punjab CM’s decision to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act in the wake of calls for pen-down strikes by patwaris and kanungos is praiseworthy. People are already suffering due to unprecedented floods. Strikes or disruptions in essential services hinder relief efforts and exacerbate the challenges faced by the public. It is unjustified for government officials to go on strike; the CM should stay firm on his decision. While employees might have legitimate concerns, it’s important to assess the impact of any disruptions.

Lt Col Harbinder Singh (Retd), Patiala

Agricultural research

Apropos of ‘Perils of privatising agricultural research’; the tone and tenor of the article sound parochial owing to prejudice against private initiatives. The overall size of public research and development (R&D) infrastructure and expenditure may far exceed that of private initiatives, yet universal evidence shows higher productivity and efficiency of private R&D. Returns per unit investment on R&D are much higher for the private sector. Certainly, private R&D would be primarily profit-oriented, but to say that it should be dispensed with since public infrastructure should take all responsibility for research is being idealistic and naive.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Eco-friendly cars

Refer to ‘World’s first 100% ethanol car unveiled in Delhi’; the introduction of the ethanol-powered car prototype marks a significant stride towards attaining energy security, ensuring environmental sustainability and fostering economic growth. This endeavour perfectly aligns with our ambitious objectives, including the reduction of carbon emissions, the reinforcement of energy self-reliance, and the advancement of sustainable development. This initiative holds augmented significance given the unaffordable costs of conventional fuel.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]