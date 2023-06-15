 Take criticism positively : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO’; former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey disclosed that the Indian government had pressured the social media giant to restrict accounts of farmer leaders, activists and journalists criticising the government during the farmers’ agitation. It is disheartening to observe that the Centre is afraid of criticism and threatens companies and individuals who condemn the government. The powers that be should know that criticism strengthens, not weakens, democracy. The government should take criticism in a positive spirit.

HK Isha’ati, Mumbai

Dorsey’s allegation frivolous

Why didn’t former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey speak out when the government allegedly threatened to shut the platform down if it didn’t comply with the Centre’s diktats? He was audacious enough to ridicule democracy and freedom of expression in India. To ensure compliance with the law cannot be called coercion. Freedom of expression is not absolute as per Article 19(2) of the Constitution. It is certainly not a coincidence that Dorsey came out with outlandish charges at a time when the PM is about to embark on a state visit to the US. Dorsey may pose as a victim of government oppression, but he has little credibility.

Sunil Kumar Bedi, Chamba

Protect personal information

Apropos of ‘Data protection’; in a major ‘data breach’, information of hundreds of thousands of Indians who received the Covid vaccine was leaked on a Telegram channel. This is undoubtedly a serious matter as the CoWIN portal was used by most of the beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme. Although the government has denied any breach, questions are being raised about the safety of information that citizens share with the government. Transparency and accountability can only be achieved if data guardians, especially the government, fulfil their responsibility towards citizens. The first crucial step in achieving this is to conduct a thorough probe, followed by coming up with an action plan to ensure data security.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

China’s mediation

Refer to ‘Peacemaker China’; a recent survey revealed that the majority of the Palestinians view China and not the US as a potentially effective mediator for their peace talks with Israel. A few months ago, Iran and Saudi Arabia surprised the world by agreeing to resume diplomatic relations. The deal was mediated by China. The thaw in Saudi-Iranian ties has impacted the Gulf region and beyond. The power of China’s mediation will be proved beyond doubt if it is able to bring about a swift and peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Farmers’ protest

It is unfortunate that farmers often have to resort to protests and demonstrations, including taking to the streets, to draw the government’s attention to their grievances and to demand fair treatment, especially during the crop procurement season. Haryana is an agricultural state. The government makes announcements on MSPs and procurement plans by state agencies, but it appears that these are not implemented, which is why farmers resort to protests. It seems that there is a communication gap between the departments/ministries concerned and the state leadership. Farmers deserve better deals to ensure the profitability and respectability of the agricultural profession.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Long power cuts

The AAP government has miserably failed on all fronts, including good governance, uninterrupted power supply and good roads. The state has been witnessing long power cuts. Power cuts during the night trouble poor labourers who need a good night’s sleep after working hard throughout the day. Lack of access to electricity disrupts their daily lives and affects their well-being. Considering the shutdowns, the ruling party has merely befooled the people by not charging them for a few hundred units of electricity every month. The freebie has proved to be a political gimmick. Moreover, it is not economically sustainable.

Col GS Bhullar (retd), Jalandhar Cantt

