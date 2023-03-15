Taking down drones

Refer to the editorial ‘Drones from Pak’; the frequency of drones being sent by Pakistani terror groups has been accelerated, as evident from the increased interception of unarmed aerial vehicles carrying arms, drugs and explosives. Strangely, the nefarious designs are not affected by the poor state of that country’s economy. It is imperative that jammers and advanced technological apparatus are pressed into service to bring down such drones and prevent the payload from going into the hands of anti-national elements.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Exam goof-up

In a major goof-up in the recently conducted Punjab State Teachers’ Eligibility Test, in which over one lakh candidates appeared in centres across the state, candidates were bewildered to find most right answers in the Social Studies paper marked in bold. Taking a quick decision, Guru Nanak Dev University cancelled the paper and announced it would reconduct it at the earliest without charging any fee and the government suspended two senior teachers of the university. But what about the loss of time and money incurred by the candidates? lt has put their career in jeopardy.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

PSTET fiasco

Educational administration in Punjab has been under the scanner for long. The recent PSTET fiasco is along familiar lines and highlights the demand for revamp in attitude as well as accountability. It is not about paper leak alone, it is about the dire state of carelessness. The government has done nothing appreciable by arresting professors labelled guilty without thorough investigation. Lakhs of candidates had to bear the brunt of this lapse. Things need to be fixed. There is a serious need for professionalism at all levels of the system.

Navreet Kaur, by mail

Chip agreement

Reference to ‘Chip pact with US’; India can become a semiconductor manufacturing hub, but it would require huge investment in building R&D capabilities. It will surely boost a larger role for India in the global supply chain. As of today, the US leads the world in semiconductor designs and India is at the top in the field of semiconductor design talent. Both nations must cooperate to benefit from this.

Kuldip Thakur, Zirakpur

Steel wall

Reference to the news report ‘Will build military into Great Wall of steel: Xi’; it is an open threat by the Chinese President to the world, and India. Although our government has started strengthening borders, the speed is not a match to the adversary. We do not have roads and rail lines to reach the borders in time of need. Air support will get blocked due to modern-day missiles and drone attacks. We need fast rail and road transport immediately to reach the remotest border area. These should be built speedily.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Oscar delight

Reference to ‘Oscars won, Indian cinema poised for greater glory’; it is a proud moment for India that we have won two Oscars. We have waited for long and finally achieved it. It was a result of the hard work and dedication of the movie crew. It is indeed a historic moment in the history of Indian cinema. Watching the performance of Naatu Naatu by Indian actors at the awards ceremony was heartening. The best short documentary award bagged by The Elephant Whisperers was inspiring. It was a moment of pride as two Indian women were standing on a global stage.

Jayani Mattu, Patiala

India shines

Refer to ‘Oscars won, Indian cinema poised for greater glory’; India’s glory has risen in the world’s most prestigious film award ceremony. Recognition of Indian cinema has increased worldwide. From story to technique, songs to dance, every small and big thing is being paid attention to.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Missing deadline

India remains the world’s top arms importer. That as many as 23 DRDO projects have missed the deadline should be a matter of grave concern for all those sitting at the helm. The recent display of our war machines has proven beyond doubt that our indigenous technology is second to none. Time, energy and foreign exchange spent on importing these weapons, if utilised on indigenous technology, would yield more dependable results and will be a step forward in making India lead the rest.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

