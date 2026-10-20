Talent mobility as a bridge

Refer to ‘India must regain leverage in Washington’; New Delhi must recognise that its technological talent is both an economic asset and a diplomatic advantage. Washington needs Indian professionals, while India benefits from American investment, innovation and research opportunities. Simultaneously, creating high-quality jobs, improving research infrastructure and encouraging startups can reduce brain drain. The challenge is to transform India-US relations from a transactional partnership into a mutually beneficial strategic alliance. Talent mobility must become a bridge between nations, not a battleground for domestic politics.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

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Reciprocity in diplomacy

Apropos of ‘India must regain leverage in Washington’; strategic autonomy requires more than rhetoric; it demands technological self-reliance, strong institutions, productive employment, indigenous innovation and economic resilience. Engagement with global powers is essential, but dependence can undermine the ability to take decisions in national interest. India must convert its demographic dividend into human capital and its huge market into strategic capability. The US must recognise reciprocity in maintaining good diplomatic relations.

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K Kumar, Panchkula

ECI must rebuild credibility

Apropos of ‘ECI’s journey dogged by controversies’; the poll body is the cornerstone of our democracy, and its institutional integrity must be accepted as foundational. For decades, the ECI has conducted the largest democratic exercise in the world with a credibility that few institutions can claim. The ECI does not need to prove its honesty to its critics alone; it needs to restore the unwavering faith of the common man. Errors must be rectified on priority by the Election Commission and the public kept in the loop.

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Surinder Pal, Chandigarh

Acknowledge Punjabi in J&K

Refer to ‘Why Punjabi deserves official recognition in J& K’; if Kashmiri, Pahari and Dogri are the official languages of J& K, then Punjabi too has a legitimate claim to the same official status. Punjabi has beautifully evolved as a rich language since medieval times with so many words of Awadhi, Braj and Persian becoming a part of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Imperial Gazetteer of India (1892) also reports that 30 per cent of the people spoke Punjabi in this hilly state. So, Punjabi language deserves to be honoured and acknowledged in J&K as well.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Prioritise crowd safety

Apropos of ‘Kolkata stampede’; with a narrow entry and exit, the pandal creators and organisers apparently sought to give a spectacular experience to visitors that involved controlling the light effects. The surrounding lanes were narrow where two cars could not even cross each other at the same time. There is the question of whether in the attempt to make the grand celebrations appear larger than life, safe management practices got ignored at the event. Accountability must be demanded of the powers that be and the public, too, should be cautious.

SS Paul, Nadia (West Bengal)

Govts must be wary of discontent

Refer to ‘France plunges into worst unrest in years; 1,800 held’; be it a developed or developing nation; be it a capitalist or socialist economy; be it right- or left-leaning governments , a nation must be a welfare state and not a land of disparities and discrimination. The disproportionate distribution of wealth and national resources, which raises the cost of living, weakens public utilities and limits access to affordable, quality education, must be checked before it becomes unbearable for the people, especially the youth. The ruling dispensations across the world would do well to review their economic and social policies to minimise social discontent before it is too late.

Hira Sharma, by mail