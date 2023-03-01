 Tarnishing AAP image : The Tribune India

Tarnishing AAP image

Apropos of ‘Sisodia’s arrest’; his arrest is but the culmination of efforts of the BJP government to dent the clean image of the AAP. All know that the ED, CBI and NIA are the watchdogs of the Central Government. The most striking fact is the large number of liquor shops in Delhi’s markets. Perhaps the liquor excise policy has been liberalised to a doubtful extent. And what about the preferred sale of liquor in Delhi during Covid? Just for revenue, so many liquor shops were opened. That time the Centre was unmoved.

Rajendra Prasad Singh, New Delhi

Congress’ stake

‘Congress prepares for 2024’ and ‘Challenge for Congress to reinvent itself’ are in themselves a realistic summing up of the potential ifs and buts that foretell the party’s stake and stock in the 2024 General Election. The electoral challenge boils down to the simple fact that the seemingly insurmountable BJP citadel can be conquered only if the Congress awakens to the realities of the national political ground realities and readies itself to play a constructive role as one among equals. The Opposition parties’ call demands the Congress-glue to remain united in the face of the NDA’s brutal onslaught, provided the Congress readies itself for politics of adjustment.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Question BJP, too

Why is the Congress alone under media scrutiny, and not the BJP? What is the party agenda; what are its leadership and organisational plans; who would be the prime ministerial candidate, etc., these are part of the war plans and tactics of the Congress. Has the media questioned the Prime Minister in connection with Adani? Those who criticise the PM and his policies are arrested to create terror. Is it not undeclared emergency? Why is the PM not refuting the allegations which Rahul Gandhi has levelled in Parliament? These are very serious questions of public concern which the media must ask. What is Congress strategy and how strong and popular PM Modi is, only elections will tell. The BJP has conducted many fouls of serious nature, but since it has captive umpires who ignore the fouls, no one can stop it. The media must rise to the occasion and question the government on its various failures and favours.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Negotiate ceasefire

Refer to the article ‘A long-drawn-out conflict’; the Ukraine war has resulted in the killings of a large number of innocent civilians. It has destroyed world peace and caused incalculable harm to the global economy. The prices of essential items and fuel have skyrocketed. Also, it is adversely affecting the ecology and environment, which is resulting in climate change. With G20’s rotational presidency, India’s intervention, at least for a ceasefire, can prove to be a silver lining.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

India must do its bit

Apropos of ‘A long-drawn-out conflict’; New Delhi should act as a good Samaritan by negotiating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Although India has frequently abstained itself from casting a vote in the UNGA and in the UNSC against Russia’s invasion, it has been vocal in highlighting the importance of the UN Charter, international law and respect for the territorial integrity of states. At least 8,000 non-combatants have been killed since the invasion last year. Nearly 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, with 14 million people displaced from their homes. Building stronger ties with Russia without hurting the sentiments of the West has always been a challenge part for our foreign policy. Since India can ill afford to hamper its diplomatic ties with none of the two powerful blocs with whom it shares vested interests, it will be intriguing to see how PM Modi convinces the Russian President for an armistice.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Support students

The editorial ‘Suicides by students’ was alarming. Often when a serious call for help is ignored, students resort to suicide. The need of the hour is for teachers to become real mentors. Parents should also not be overambitious as far as the future of their children is concerned. Suicides can be prevented if the opinion of a counsellor or a psychologist is sought to tackle mental illnesses. Asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness. The key to suicide prevention lies in being able to recognise the symptoms and warning signs well in time.

SOURABH BAMBA, Ferozepur

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

