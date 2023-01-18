Tax billionaires

Refer to ‘Worsening inequality’; the Oxfam International report reveals the widening gap between the rich and poor. Indian economy too witnessed a similar trend in recovery where some sectors registered a strong growth, whereas others continued to decline. Taxing the top 100 Indian billionaires at 2.5 per cent, as suggested in the report, may prove to be counterproductive. However, the government, in the ensuing Budget, should enlarge the scope of employment guarantee schemes.

KB Singh, Ludhiana

Give work, not ration

Refer to ‘Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam’; the government’s pro-corporate policy, lack of poverty alleviation schemes and taxation norms have led to the widening of the gap between the rich and poor. In 1947, the incidence of poverty in India was 80 per cent. The poverty alleviation schemes enabled us to reduce the poverty to 21.6 per cent by 2014 and 16.4 per cent by 2019-21. We are reportedly the fifth largest economy with gross domestic production of $3.5 trillion, but have failed to arrest poverty. The government should tax the affluent and make income up to Rs 10 lakh tax-free. Priority should be given to poverty alleviation schemes. Instead of giving free ration, it should give work to maximum hands.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Address inequality

The Oxfam report has only confirmed that the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. There are many positive changes that one may observe in the last 20 years. But has there been any significant change in the income of small and marginal farmers? The economic inequality gives rise to poorer public health and illiteracy, thus increasing crimes. Citizens become pessimistic and start losing faith in the government and each other. Hence, the government should address this inequality urgently.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Clear pendency

Refer to ‘Case pendency’; a major reason for the case pendency in higher and subordinate courts is the Central and state governments themselves, besides the public officials. It is mandatory to give a two-month legal notice before registering a case against the Centre, state government or public officials, but the governments and officials do not consider it appropriate to respond to legal notices. If it is made mandatory to respond to all legal notices by scrupulously implementing the laws laid down by constitutional courts, litigations will be reduced to half. All measures should be taken to clear the pending cases at the earliest and provide speedy justice to the citizens of the country.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Overhaul legal system

The Indian legal system is notorious for its lethargy and delays. Alternative dispute resolution methods such as arbitration, mediation, neutral evaluation and negotiation need to be promoted and made mandatory in civil cases up to a certain threshold monetary value. Legal delays are common even in sensational criminal cases, but the cases in which VIPs are involved, the very same system works with alacrity and renders justice to the petitioner, whether in granting bail or allowing the accused to flee to safe havens abroad. This only strengthens the common man’s perception that some are more equal in India before the law than others. A thorough overhaul of the system is called for.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Old pension scheme

Apropos of ‘Recipe for bankruptcy’; the old pension scheme (OPS) has become an emotive issue, besides having a potential to secure votes. This was correctly sensed by the Congress government in the hill state. The brewing political tussle may still leave the employees high and dry. But who is bothered if it can secure coveted posts and positions? Citing no budgetary provisions and mounting debt, the new government discontinued some utility services initiated by the previous dispensation. But where are the budgetary provisions for the OPS and other fancy promises? Doesn’t increasing VAT on diesel literally amount to ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’?

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), Bhadsali

Threat to democracy

The act of the Tamil Nadu Governor to skip certain portions of the speech and walking out of the Assembly is not a righteous step for democracy. According to the Constitution, the Governor’s speech at the beginning of each year’s first session is mandatory and the Governor has to read out the speech provided to him by the government. Unnecessary politics over such issues is not good for a democratic country like India. Political parties should not try to lower the dignity of the Governor’s post for their own political good. Such incidents pose a threat to the democratic structure of India.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

