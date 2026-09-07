Teachers must initiate change

Apropos of ‘Teachers must rise to save education’; the real test of teaching is whether it transforms the careless into the careful, the incapable into the capable, and the unproductive into responsible citizens. NEP 2020 can succeed only when teachers initiate change rather than being passive implementers. Teachers must update their knowledge, use technology and AI responsibly, encourage critical thinking, nurture values and connect classroom learning with real-life needs. Attendance, examination results and certificates cannot be the sole measures of educational success.

MM Goel, Kurukshetra

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Parents must play proactive role

Refer to ‘Teachers must rise to save education’; teachers alone cannot be blamed for the decline. Parents, too, have a role to play. Education has become a business; students are ultimately paying the price. Teachers certainly must rise and speak, but they cannot do it alone. Parents, teachers and educational institutions must collectively reject the culture of numbers and profit. Education is not a commodity to be sold or a competition to be won. It is a responsibility to be honoured.

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Shailja Bansal, Bathinda

Collective responsibility

Refer to ‘Preventive justice’; every child is a potential national asset. However, ensuring that vulnerability does not become a lifelong delinquency is a collective responsibility. Children wandering in streets, selling balloons at traffic lights, begging outside places of worship or working in factories should immediately draw the attention of government and civil society. India can learn from Finland and Japan, where child welfare, counselling, rehabilitation and social support are prioritised.

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Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Pilot’s Punjab Congress test

Apropos of ‘Pilot flies into Punjab as Cong battles rift; Baghel goes to Assam’; the million-dollar question troubling every concerned Punjabi is whether Sachin Pilot can steer the Punjab Congress, currently adrift, safely towards electoral success. The current political scenario portends trouble for the Grand Old Party. Let the state party leaders work among themselves to give the electorate a viable option, rather than making the people opt for undesirable alternatives.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Restore faith in planning body

The corruption cases allegedly involving retired IAS officers in connection with irregularities in Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) oustee-quota allotments warrant an independent, time-bound audit of all such allotments made across Haryana in the past two decades. It should also examine whether legal opinions or court orders were ignored and identify all officials involved. Relevant files should be digitised and referred to the vigilance authorities wherever wrongdoing is found. Transparency, accountability and prompt prosecution are essential to restore confidence in the HSVP.

Virendra Singh Malhan, Zirakpur

Teacher’s exemplary act

Refer to ‘No student is beyond redemption’; of course, stealing is a bad habit, but at a tender age, students often do such acts. It is exemplary that a teacher could redeem a wayward boy to the extent that he became a brilliant student and later achieved success in life. Such teachers cleanse our society. All teachers should follow such an example, rather than curse or punish students.

Amarjit Singh Bhogal, Adampur