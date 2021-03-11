Terror attack in J&K

Reference to ‘Army camp attacked in Rajouri, 4 soldiers killed’, it marks the return of fidayeen attacks in J&K. Though both terrorists were neutralised, four soldiers were also martyred in the encounter. Undoubtedly, J&K’s security set-up has been successful in preventing big attacks but terrorists switching to new tactics and the targeted killings of ordinary Kashmiris have created an atmosphere of fear obstructing the path of normalcy. So, small extremist groups need to be engaged so that targeted killings can be prevented, enabling security forces return to their primary job of handling cross-border terrorism. That’s why the democratic process needs to be fully restored in J&K. The EC’s decision to hold back the publication of final electoral rolls for J&K assembly polls not only keeps democratic politics in the UT unsecured, it also has security ramifications.

Proper strategy needed

The Army camp where a fidayeen attack took place in Rajouri has thick vegetation all along. It is similar to the Uri camp attack that occurred a few years ago. It’s not understood why excuses of defeat are not eliminated in the first instance. Peace times should be utilised best by conducting inspections and making preparations instead of enjoying camps. All feedbacks and shortcomings should be recorded, monitored and responsibility fixed to avoid such losses.

Check on freebies

Apropos of ‘Curbing freebies’, the decision of the Supreme Court on getting rid of the freebies culture should have come much earlier. If left to voters, no one is likely to say no to anything free, and politicians have found promising freebies to be an easy way to reach out to their voters. This free for all in the name of freebies is taking a heavy toll on our financial health. With the government now urging the apex court to give guidelines till a law is framed for this, one hopes that some way will be found for this populist measure.

Flag-hoisting decision

The announcement by our PM to host the Tricolour for three continuous days including nights at rooftops, businesses and other establishments under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations is not very desirable. People are surely coming out in support of this decision, but most are not aware of the practices involved in the process. The government should find other ways also to mark the celebrations. It can direct the local administration to motivate the general public to assemble at a common place for the flag-hoisting ceremony. This will strengthen the social and communal bond among the citizens.

Nitish’s action

The way the BJP was trying to overthrow governments formed by the Opposition parties by horse-trading and marginalising regional parties, Nitish Kumar only took a pre-emptive action. Nitish will fit the bill as a PM contender to challenge Modi who seems very confident after winning the UP elections. But the 2024 Lok Sabha election will not be a cakewalk for the BJP if the Opposition unites.

Venkaiah Naidu’s legacy

When Venkaiah Naidu was made to contest for the post of Vice President of the country, it was alleged that it was only to pack him off from the BJP to avoid his claims to some top position in the government. During his tenure as the VP and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we have found him to be an excellent administrator, a man endowed with the rare gift to make his presence always pleasurable and peaceful and a tactful trouble-shooter. One hopes that Venkaiah Naidu, an outspoken person, will record his experiences, gains, losses and disappointments in life, both social and political, in his memoirs said to be in the offing.

VC’s resignation

Apropos of ‘Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation accepted’, quitting but only after allowing irreversible damage to his psyche and the system is no bargain. As the septuagenarian VC was never obliged to lie on a dirty mattress in hospital complying with a wrongful ‘order’, he should have resisted it forthwith uprightly putting in his papers. It is high time that bureaucrats and senior professionals in the government stand up to thwart wrongful orders of political bosses. But for this, they ought to shed complicity and be upright in their conduct.

