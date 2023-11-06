Terrorism a threat to humanity

Refer to ‘Humanity, not identity, defines morality’ (Nous Indica); terrorism poses a threat to humanity everywhere. When acts of violence target civilians, they warrant a strong condemnation from all quarters. By disregarding past agreements with Israel and carrying out attacks on Israeli civilians, Hamas has drawn global attention. In response, Israel has carried out counterattacks. Arabian countries have shown support for Palestine, often on religious grounds rather than on rational, diplomatic lines. National interests often influence countries’ positions in such conflicts, making it challenging for them to prioritise a reasoned response.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Intelligence failure

Apropos of ‘Humanity, not identity, defines morality’ (Nous Indica); the Hamas attack must have involved extensive planning, and the fact that it was not prevented reflects a huge intelligence failure on Israel’s part. Once Hamas fired rockets, they should have been detected, intercepted and destroyed mid-air. Stung by the attack, Israel initiated retaliatory action in the Gaza Strip. The conflict indeed necessitates a long-term solution. It’s important not to take sides on the basis of religion, as emphasised in the article.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Delhi’s air quality

Refer to ‘As Delhi AQI falls to severe plus, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home’; the deterioration of Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) to the ‘severe plus’ category is a matter of grave concern. The health consequences of such hazardous air quality are alarming. While it is reassuring to see the L-G encouraging vulnerable individuals to stay home, this constitutes a short-term remedy. The broader problem calls for a comprehensive strategy to address air pollution. Governments must prioritise enduring solutions, such as enforcing stricter emission regulations, promoting public transportation and incentivising the adoption of cleaner energy sources.

Ganga Arora, Rajpura

Air pollution demands action

The media is inundated with alarming news about a surge in stubble burning and air pollution in the northern plains. This critical issue is not being tackled effectively due to a lack of political will and public pressure. The question that arises is: Why do we not fully comprehend the detrimental effects of air pollution? Breathing polluted air can lead to respiratory problems, cardiac issues and even cancer, with more severe consequences for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, outdoor workers, the elderly and children. Additionally, air pollution harms the environment, causing acid rain, ozone depletion and soil contamination.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Pragmatic diplomacy a must

Refer to ‘India-US dialogue’; the upcoming India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue holds great significance in strengthening strategic and defence ties between the two allies. However, there appears to be a contradiction in the statement made by US Assistant Secretary for Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu regarding the US and India’s efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading. Achieving peace and stability in West Asia becomes challenging when the US opposes and India refrains from supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. Both nations have common interests in countering China. It is evident that a pragmatic approach is necessary to enhance bilateral ties between these two leading democracies.

CS Mann, Una

Sensitise society

Apropos of ‘Child marriages’; it is a matter of serious concern that despite having laws against child marriage in our country, girls continue to be married at a very young age. There is a dire need to raise awareness and sensitise society to the perils of considering the girl child as a burden on the family. In addition to taking strict legal action against those involved in child marriage, it is equally important to educate and engage with the parents of girls to change their patriarchal mindset.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

