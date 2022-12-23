 Test travellers : The Tribune India

Test travellers



Refer to ‘Covid resurgence in China’; the detection of cases of the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron variant in the country should alert the government as well as the people. This variant is responsible for the current Covid explosion in China. The hard lessons learned from past Covid waves should not be forgotten. The random sampling of India-bound international passengers may not suffice. All passengers coming from China must be tested and put under observation at least for a week. Travel to China should be allowed only in very pressing cases. States should be directed to be ready for a renewed vaccination drive. A second booster dose should also be encouraged. It is the duty of all citizens to go for the necessary vaccination and wear masks in crowded places.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Covid surveillance

Alerted by the new highly transmissible Omicron variant in China and some other countries and detection of such cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has aptly swung into action, asking people and state governments to step up Covid surveillance. Strict self-regulation and precaution is the key to escape stringent regulations that impact lives, livelihoods and economy adversely. The government should incentivise updating vaccines to overcome challenges of more deadly variants, and also assess the need for a third shot to the more vulnerable sections. International travellers need to be monitored. Covid knows no politics and it ought not hamper synergy in nipping the evil in the bud.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Go back to testing

Refer to ‘Covid resurgence in China’; the Centre has reacted promptly in the wake of the rising Covid cases in China, Japan, the US and parts of Europe. Covid infections continue to remain flat in India, but this could be due to reduced testing. It will be difficult to get an early warning of an upsurge in India unless states get back into the testing mode. India should adopt a strategy of vigilance through clinical and genomic surveillance and scenario-based planning. It should keep all systems on alert for a rapid, scaled-up public health response, enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour attuned to the changing levels of threat and constantly gathering global intelligence on the patterns of infectivity, immune evasion and virulence of circulating variants.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Remain vigilant

Though people are widely protected through India’s excellent vaccination coverage, they should remain vigilant and proactive to avoid contracting the virus again. There are widespread reports around the world of people getting reinfected despite full vaccination. The low numbers of cases in India doesn’t mean that the cases won’t rise again. We must follow the well-established Covid practices at all times. Along with vaccination, washing hands frequently, maintaining minimum space while interacting with others and masking etc., will help contain the virus.

Sanjiv Gupta, Australia

Expose hypocrisy

Reference to the article ‘Tepid response to India’s call’; the writer has rightly called for urgent action on the international level to expose the hypocrisy of big countries towards terrorism. A majority of terrorist activities are sponsored and supported by big powers to meet their own nefarious motives, whether it be America or China. The US felt the heat of terrorism only at the time of 9/11 or when its citizens were killed in the Mumbai attack. It is hardly concerned with killings by terrorists in India. It is evident that in India, terrorism is being spread by the neighbouring country, which is supported by the US and China. The need of the hour is to expose the hypocrisy of these countries and force them to stop supporting terrorism against India.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Political vendetta

Apropos of ‘Govt denotifies 73 revenue offices, 180 health institutes’; the new government has the prerogative to review, though the decision apparently smacks of political vendetta. The political agenda and public pressure behind the sanctioning of these amenities can’t be ruled out, but magnanimity should have been more appropriate. Has not the mandate been abused? What is the fault of the areas and the public affected by these denotifications? Why should the public be made to suffer in this tug of war of political parties? New health institutions, revenue offices and educational institutes are a modern-day requirement mandated by the increasing population. Easy access to these amenities is a right and change of government should not affect it.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

4
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

5
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

6
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

7
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

10
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Set to start tomorrow | No room for complacency against viru...

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Corps Commander-level meet held on Dec 20 after 5 months

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Session to end 6 days ahead of schedule

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes