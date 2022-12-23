Test travellers

Refer to ‘Covid resurgence in China’; the detection of cases of the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron variant in the country should alert the government as well as the people. This variant is responsible for the current Covid explosion in China. The hard lessons learned from past Covid waves should not be forgotten. The random sampling of India-bound international passengers may not suffice. All passengers coming from China must be tested and put under observation at least for a week. Travel to China should be allowed only in very pressing cases. States should be directed to be ready for a renewed vaccination drive. A second booster dose should also be encouraged. It is the duty of all citizens to go for the necessary vaccination and wear masks in crowded places.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Covid surveillance

Alerted by the new highly transmissible Omicron variant in China and some other countries and detection of such cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has aptly swung into action, asking people and state governments to step up Covid surveillance. Strict self-regulation and precaution is the key to escape stringent regulations that impact lives, livelihoods and economy adversely. The government should incentivise updating vaccines to overcome challenges of more deadly variants, and also assess the need for a third shot to the more vulnerable sections. International travellers need to be monitored. Covid knows no politics and it ought not hamper synergy in nipping the evil in the bud.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Go back to testing

Refer to ‘Covid resurgence in China’; the Centre has reacted promptly in the wake of the rising Covid cases in China, Japan, the US and parts of Europe. Covid infections continue to remain flat in India, but this could be due to reduced testing. It will be difficult to get an early warning of an upsurge in India unless states get back into the testing mode. India should adopt a strategy of vigilance through clinical and genomic surveillance and scenario-based planning. It should keep all systems on alert for a rapid, scaled-up public health response, enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour attuned to the changing levels of threat and constantly gathering global intelligence on the patterns of infectivity, immune evasion and virulence of circulating variants.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Remain vigilant

Though people are widely protected through India’s excellent vaccination coverage, they should remain vigilant and proactive to avoid contracting the virus again. There are widespread reports around the world of people getting reinfected despite full vaccination. The low numbers of cases in India doesn’t mean that the cases won’t rise again. We must follow the well-established Covid practices at all times. Along with vaccination, washing hands frequently, maintaining minimum space while interacting with others and masking etc., will help contain the virus.

Sanjiv Gupta, Australia

Expose hypocrisy

Reference to the article ‘Tepid response to India’s call’; the writer has rightly called for urgent action on the international level to expose the hypocrisy of big countries towards terrorism. A majority of terrorist activities are sponsored and supported by big powers to meet their own nefarious motives, whether it be America or China. The US felt the heat of terrorism only at the time of 9/11 or when its citizens were killed in the Mumbai attack. It is hardly concerned with killings by terrorists in India. It is evident that in India, terrorism is being spread by the neighbouring country, which is supported by the US and China. The need of the hour is to expose the hypocrisy of these countries and force them to stop supporting terrorism against India.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Political vendetta

Apropos of ‘Govt denotifies 73 revenue offices, 180 health institutes’; the new government has the prerogative to review, though the decision apparently smacks of political vendetta. The political agenda and public pressure behind the sanctioning of these amenities can’t be ruled out, but magnanimity should have been more appropriate. Has not the mandate been abused? What is the fault of the areas and the public affected by these denotifications? Why should the public be made to suffer in this tug of war of political parties? New health institutions, revenue offices and educational institutes are a modern-day requirement mandated by the increasing population. Easy access to these amenities is a right and change of government should not affect it.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), by mail

