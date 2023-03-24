The Chinese trap

Apropos of ‘IMF bailout for Sri Lanka’; there is a dire need to be aware of the strategies of China. It traps poor countries in its debt trap by first providing them with loans and then if they fail to pay them back, China grabs the projects. It is increasing its clout with these projects. That is how Beijing is virtually ruling those countries. Smaller countries should stay away from China or at least be more alert about the tricks it employs.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Lifeline for Sri Lanka

Refer to ‘IMF bailout for Sri Lanka’; sanctioning of a $3-billion rescue loan by the IMF is likely to prove a lifeline for Sri Lanka. However, there must be an improvement in its governance model. Financial profligacy and misappropriation of funds by the ruling class could affect the flow of the sanctioned loans. President Wickremesinghe will have to take prudent steps to save the country from going bankrupt.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Delay hurts others too

Apropos of ‘SC Collegium flags delay in clearing names’; judges are concerned about the loss of seniority due to a delay of a few months in clearing their names. But, have they ever thought of the irreparable loss to individuals and the country itself due to the piling up of crores of cases in courts — prolonged for decades and decades — due to their delay in giving a decision?

HC Mittal, Chandigarh

Hard to believe

The Punjab Police version of the escape of fugitive Amritpal Singh is like the story of a Bollywood movie. One can hardly believe that he switched at least five vehicles to escape within the first 60 km of his run. It takes time to shift from a Mercedes to a Brezza. He remained in a gurdwara for 45 minutes and rode pillion on a motorcycle, which ran out of fuel. They used a jugaad and a bike, without being noticed by the police. It is hard to digest this version.

Upendra sharma, by mail

No real support

Reference to ‘Police action finds public support’; the crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his followers has been welcomed by the majority of Punjabis. Life is almost normal and people are engaged in their daily routine activities. People of Punjab have already suffered a lot due to the activities of separatists during the years of militancy. Now, when there is communal harmony, no one should be allowed to disturb it. Unfortunately, some members of the Indian diaspora are protesting unnecessarily. Such people must eschew their uncalled for activities as these are not in the interest of the people of Punjab.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Settle farmers’ issue

In response to ‘Farmers warn of stir bigger than Delhi’s’; the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is fighting for a legal guarantee on MSP for all crops based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Committee. Punjab is already playing with fire. The Centre should come out with concrete remedial measures and reconstitute the committee, as demanded by the SKM, with representatives of farmers. It will be in the interests of the states, the Centre as well as the farmers.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Poor show by India

The deciding ODI match against Australia was disappointing after India had suffered a humiliating defeat in the second match, where it lost to Australia by 10 wickets. The Indian team gave away the final match to the rival team on a platter. After the departure of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to the pavilion, other players couldn’t withstand the pressure of tight bowling and gave away their wickets. They played irresponsibly. India should draw a lesson from this poor show and go for course correction before the World Cup later this year.

Maheshwer sharma, by mail

Overhaul team

Australia deservingly won the ODI cricket series against India. If the second match was instant annihilation, the last one had the ‘slow poisoning’ effect. Team India, barring one or two players, looked rudderless and exhausted. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul proved to be our team’s Achilles’ heel. Lately, their lack of efforts is resulting in shifting the equilibrium in favour of the opponents. Rohit Sharma should voluntarily step down as the skipper as he no longer inspires. Demitting captaincy would pave the way for someone with better and proven leadership qualities. A major overhauling is required.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

