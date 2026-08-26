The larger goal matters

Apropos of ‘Change gears to build capabilities’; there is a certain irony in the fact that even the logo of the ‘Make in India’ initiative was designed by Wieden+Kennedy, a US-founded multinational advertising agency. As reported by a leading daily based on information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the agency’s Indian operations were involved in creating the logo and campaign for PM Modi’s initiative to position India as a global manufacturing hub. While this may invite some reflection, the larger objective remains important. What matters ultimately is that we continue to strengthen domestic manufacturing, encourage innovation, create jobs, and work collectively to make the ‘Make in India’ vision a lasting success.

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Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

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Merit is beyond prejudice

Refer to ‘Plagiarism — but who’s asking whom’; the journalist’s pointed queries about the overlapping of the Black professor Jason Arday’s academic work and some other scholar’s thesis cannot be considered a ‘crime’ or proof of his racial bias. In our universities, too, researchers from less-privileged and socially backward communities have to fight for their due amid retrogressive beliefs about their potential. We must learn to respect merit, which is genuine and not fake. The enlightened sections in the academia must question the Stone Age beliefs which hinge on myths, not evidence.

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Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Evidence before assumption

Refer to ‘Iran extended strong support during 2025 clash with India: Pakistan’; India and Iran have maintained decades of diplomatic engagement and cooperation. India has important strategic and economic interests in Tehran. Therefore, any claim of Iranian assistance to Pakistan during hostilities should be established through credible evidence. New Delhi should continue its diplomatic engagement with Iran while keeping national security considerations at the forefront. Clear communication between countries can help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that bilateral relations are not affected by competing narratives.

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Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Initiative in the right direction

Refer to ‘Fix the schools’; the Cockroach Janta Party has rightly flagged the issues regarding education infrastructure and needs. Schooling is not the end but a means to reach the ultimate goal. ‘A good beginning makes a good ending’, but if the schools are not equipped with the basic requirements, one cannot expect a good quality of education to students. The CJP has taken a step in the right direction. The need of the hour is to ensure strict inspections to identify and address flaws. Governments must take necessary steps to implement a well-defined roadmap from the school level.

Arti Sood, by mail

Rights over social restrictions

Refer to ‘Khap women back marriage curbs, seek ban on live-in relationships’; women representatives are focusing on restricting intra-gotra and intra-village marriages, rather than dwelling on substantive issues affecting women’s equality, dignity and autonomy. Khaps risk legitimising extra-constitutional social authority over matters concerning consenting individuals and the law. The educated women participating in such panchayats should ask themselves whether society progresses by restricting young women or by widening their horizons. Attempts to push society backward must be resisted through constitutional values, education and social reform.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Recalibrate policies

Refer to ‘US mulls H-1B fee hike to over $100K’; the Indian government should not remain a silent spectator when its young talent faces such a prohibitive barrier. Thousands of Indian students and professionals who study and work in the US contribute enormously to its universities, technology sector, research ecosystem and US tax revenues. The government must diplomatically engage Washington, seek a fair and reasonable regime for genuine skilled workers. At the same time, India should strengthen domestic opportunities so that migration remains a choice, not an economic compulsion. India’s foreign and economic policies have to be recalibrated to safeguard our youth’s needs.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana