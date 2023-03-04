THE TIMES TO THE RESCUE

IT was only to be expected that the Times would fall foul of Colonel Wedgwood for proposing in the House of Commons that the royal assent should be withheld from the Indian States Protection Act, but the particular ground on which this denunciation is based is too bad even for the Times. It is said that “the motion is calculated to re-awaken racial bitterness and to reinforce political agitation in India at the very moment when there are signs of a general improvement in the situation.” What racial bitterness has to do with a matter which, apart from its constitutional aspect, solely concerns the Indian States and their Indian critics is not clear. Nor is it easy to see how Colonel Wedgwood’s motion can reinforce political agitation which, what with the majority and minority programmes, the activities of Mrs. Besant and her colleagues of the National Conferences, and the general discontent and dissatisfaction due to the presence of the unsolved problem vitally affecting the peace, happiness and liberties of the people, is already high. If the writer is thinking only of certain famous items in the non-co-operation programme, his statement is intelligible, but then non-co-operation has never been anything else than a symptom, and it is absurd to pretend that the motion of Colonel Wedgwood can aggravate this symptom. As a matter of fact, the orthodox non-co-operator attaches too little rather than too much importance to activities of this kind, whether in Parliament or in the Legislatures in India. The Times is good enough to say that Colonel Wedgwood lacks imagination and political sense. This is the exact reverse of the truth. So far from lacking political sense, he and his friends are the only persons in England who possess these gifts in a marked degree in relation to Indian affairs.