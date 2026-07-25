The unfinished reform agenda

Apropos of ‘35 years after liberalisation’; the 1991 economic reforms marked a turning point in India’s economic history. They dismantled much of the Licence Raj, opened the economy to competition, private investment and global trade, and accelerated economic growth. However, the reform process remained incomplete. Critical reforms in labour, land, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and the justice system were not implemented in toto. As a result, India failed to build the labour-intensive manufacturing base that transformed economies such as China and Vietnam. While liberalisation boosted GDP and reduced poverty, it fell short of delivering broad-based prosperity. The missing link was the unfinished economic reforms.

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K Kumar, Panchkula

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Stakeholders must come together

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Refer to ‘Student protests a wake-up call for BJP’; amidst skewed employment opportunities in the country, it’s quite natural for students, the nation-builders, to get frustrated. Since they burn the midnight oil for exams like NEET, while their parents spend their hard-earned money on their education, such examination-related irregularities disturb them mentally. Sincere efforts must be made by the stakeholders — the government, the Opposition and students — by coming together, brainstorming the issue and developing a robust roadmap for a transparent education system and job augmentation.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

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Education, a policy priority

Refer to ‘Student protests a wake-up call for BJP’; the NDA government has been getting quite a generous mandate since 2014. But it seems that its commitment to education has been much less than its focus on political capital. Other than the National Education Policy, it has not adequately prioritised education. By the next general election in 2029, the young voters are likely to get impatient. The Jantar Mantar mobilisation by the young isn’t just asking the NDA government to fix an exam, instead it is to bring education to the centre of governance.

PL Singh, by mail

Reminiscent of Tiananmen Square

During the recent student protests, lathis fitted with nails, electric batons, and pellet guns were used against the protesters, women protesters were manhandled. It was reminiscent of the 1989 student-led protests in Tiananmen Square and the subsequent government crackdown, which resulted in the deaths of numerous protesters. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported in the present agitation in Delhi, but the allegations of excessive force are deeply disturbing. It is worth mentioning here that China continues to be an authoritarian state, whereas India has long remained a democratic nation.

Tharcius S Fernando, Chennai

Processed food is the culprit

Apropos of ‘Cardiac alarm’; one major contributor to heart diseases deserves attention: the rapidly increasing dependence of children, teenagers and young professionals on ultra-processed “10-minute” ready-to-eat foods. Across the country, people are gradually replacing freshly prepared home-cooked meals with instant noodles, frozen meals, processed snacks and other convenience foods that are aggressively marketed by national and multinational companies. Regular consumption of such foods, combined with reduced physical activity, significantly increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and, ultimately, cardiovascular diseases.

Surjit Singh Bhatoa, Panchkula

Public health begins from schools

With reference to ‘Cardiac alarm’; Punjab’s rising burden of cardiovascular disease is a preventable public health and economic challenge. Schools offer the greatest opportunity for prevention. Qualified physical education teachers are not merely sports instructors but frontline public health professionals who foster physical literacy, healthy, lifelong habits. Ensuring daily physical activity and incorporating periodic physical fitness surveillance into school health programmes would be a prudent investment. Punjab needs to shift the focus from treatment to prevention.

Harmandeep Singh, Amritsar