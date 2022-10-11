The way out

The deteriorating level of air quality index in the Delhi-NCR region, which causes coronary and respiratory diseases in winter, remains a serious concern (‘Hopes belied, again’). Stubble fires in Punjab, Haryana and UP are a major factor. Despite several initiatives taken by the Centre and state governments for straw management, and declaring burning a punishable offence, the problem goes on unabated. This is due to the lack of visionary leadership, political will, efficient legal framework and personal self-restraint and discipline. Enhanced public awareness, increased budgetary allocation for monetary incentives and provision of more machines at subsidised rates to farmers, efficient monitoring and compliance mechanism, and strict implementation of laws will curb this unhealthy practice. Corporates should also recognise their social responsibility in this regard.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Farmers’ lobby

Refer to ‘Hopes belied, again’; stubble burning continues unchecked. The incidence of stubble burning might swell this year because the late-season rain has delayed harvesting. The smoke spewed by burning of crop residues is a major contributor to the rise in pollution levels between October and November. Action needs to be taken by adjoining states, but it isn’t forthcoming in adequate measure. The farmers’ lobby is powerful and the government machinery is wary of stopping them from burning stubble. This has become an annual feature and there is no solution in sight.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Working for gangsters

The presence of mobile phones and drugs in jails, gangsters’ activities from jails and the escape of gangster Tinu from custody indicate the presence of cops who work for gangsters and draw salary from the government as bonus. They misuse their official powers and other government amenities for the operations of the gangsters. The Punjab Government is working to eliminate these gangs, but before that, it is imperative to root out the gangsters in uniform, who negate all government plans. There is a dire need to identify the black sheep and give them exemplary punishment.

Ss Bhathal, by mail

Protocol ‘faux pas’

The seating ‘faux pas’ at the recent IAF Day celebration show, prompting Haryana to take umbrage to the Governor’s seat away from the President (unlike his Punjab counterpart), does warrant corrective action. Haryana’s resentment at discrimination in the appointment of UT Administrator also lingers. To address the bane of multiplicity of power centres in the UT, it is imperative to modify the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, to provide for a common Governor who can be ex-officio UT Administrator. Besides optimising synergy in administration of the UT and the bond between the twin states, there would be a huge saving in maintaining separate Governors and the wherewithal attached with it.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Moonlighting conditions

Apropos of ‘Fresh perspective on moonlighting needed’; moonlighting has been going on not only in the IT sector but also in health, hospitality and other sectors all over India and abroad. Rent in cities is not less than Rs 20,000 for one BHK. In that scenario, employees are compelled to take up another job to keep their body and soul together. But, at times, the second job is done on the quiet, not for need, but for greed. Doctors and other health professionals work for other hospitals after their duty hours or on holidays for additional income. Even government health professionals indulge in this practice. Second job should not be allowed in essential services where there may be round-the-clock requirement of a professional.

KR Bharti, Shimla

A silver lining

The common man is least bothered about religious issues, but self-serving politicians keep dividing the ordinary struggling people along religious lines to promote their personal agenda (‘Noor & Malti, a symbol of hope’). The striking comradeship between Noor and Malti stands out as a silver lining for people living together peacefully, irrespective of their religious backgrounds. Such examples would go a long way in thwarting the ill-designs of the divisive forces and keeping the nation strong and united.

Amarjeet Mann, Nangal

Need to take stand

The middle ‘Noor and Malti, a symbol of hope’ correctly suggests that it is the common people who will have to stand up against the divisive forces and affirm that human lives are much peaceful and joyful when lived harmoniously. In a nation bearing the brunt of divisive policies of politicians, more and more efforts from people to stay united would be the right thing to do.

Parveen Malik, Chandigarh

