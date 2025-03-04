Three-month deadline unrealistic

Refer to ‘War on drugs’; Punjab needs comprehensive and sustained reforms, not political gimmickry. The focus on deaddiction, rehabilitation and regulation of private drug centres is commendable, but these measures will only be effective if the structural issues are addressed. Political complicity, porous borders and lack of economic opportunities for the youth remain critical factors fuelling drug trade. A three-month deadline is unrealistic and ignores the long-term solutions required, such as stricter border controls, judicial efficiency and a community-driven approach. Without these initiatives, the drug trade will continue to flourish.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Multi-pronged approach

With reference to ‘War on drugs’; sincere efforts will have to be made by all stakeholders. This war cannot be won in a short period. Attempts by previous governments could not bring the desired results due to lack of perseverance as well as commitment. Exemplary punishment must be given to drug traffickers; fear of the law will have to be created among peddlers and users. The youth should devote their time to studies or jobs; they should not be allowed to remain idle. We must continue to spread awareness among the youth and other vulnerable sections of society.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Ugly spat at Oval Office

Apropos of ‘Nasty showdown’; what happened at the Oval Office was shocking. This is not how one brokers a peace deal or engages in any diplomatic negotiation. It was inappropriate and insensitive on the part of Trump to have shouted at Zelenskyy. The talks should have happened behind closed doors. Since presidents of two countries were engaged in negotiations, it called for maturity and pragmatism on the part of the US. Keeping in mind that the talks were of a sensitive nature and the future of millions of people was linked to their outcome, Trump should have exercised restraint.

Bal Govind, Noida

New geopolitical challenges

Apropos of ‘We are in Zelenskyy’s shoes now’; US President Trump’s evolving foreign policy signals a reduced commitment to allies like Ukraine, which serves as a crucial warning for India. For decades, India has maintained strong defence and strategic ties with Russia. However, if the US-Russia relationship undergoes significant changes, it could impact India’s position as well. Particularly concerning is Trump’s softer stance on China. If the US shifts its strategic focus towards closer ties with Beijing rather than Moscow, India may face new geopolitical challenges. New Delhi can no longer rely solely on traditional allies.

Naresh Kumar Nijhawan, Karnal

Common man at receiving end

With reference to ‘Stagnant salaries, soaring costs: The job crunch’; the demand-supply mismatch of labour is the main reason why companies get away with the exploitation of employees. For every job, there are many claimants. An Indian employer does not count underpaying employees as a moral transgression. Individuals in positions of power are quick to blame the people for their unwillingness to work at lower wages. The cost of living is rising more than the rise in salaries and the common man is finding himself running on a treadmill, getting nowhere. The burden on a commoner is increasing with each passing day and there is no respite in sight.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Fill posts in schools

Refer to ‘Experiment in school education yet to produce desired result’; too much experimentation is causing confusion and taking us nowhere. Instead of jumping into new ventures, the Punjab Education Department must prioritise filling vacant posts, whether of clerks, teachers or principals of schools. The overall picture of our school education is dismal. A very serious cause for concern is that primary students’ reading, writing and arithmetic skills are far from satisfactory and improving at a very slow pace.

Taranpreet Singh, Moga