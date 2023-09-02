Time for J&K elections

Refer to ‘J&K poll process’; on the Supreme Court’s prodding, the Centre has put the ball in the Election Commission’s court. The return of tourism to the Kashmir valley can be seen as a sign of normalcy after a long period of disturbances. The people of J&K are getting impatient over the delay in announcing the elections. Hence, this is the right time to do the needful. The Centre should fully support the EC in its efforts to hold elections in a timely and transparent manner. Announcing the J&K poll dates before the year-end would be a positive step for the UT.

MS Khokhar, by mail

No regard for authorities

Apropos of ‘Crush the nexus’; the reports of looting and illegal extraction of natural resources from the Yamuna basin are a matter of grave concern. The National Green Tribunal has admonished the government a number of times. As no appropriate action has been taken, it appears that there’s a nexus between the accused and local politicians. The plunder of sand and gravel has adverse implications for both the ecosystem and wildlife. The DSP’s killing last year underscored the extent to which criminals or mafias have infiltrated the system, demonstrating blatant disregard for the authorities and the rule of law.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Reduce prices of essentials

People from all walks of life have welcomed the government’s initiative to reduce the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200. Regardless of any point-scoring, it’s essential to recognise that the reduction in LPG prices has brought relief to the poor and lower-income households. For many common citizens, a reduction of Rs 200 in prices of essentials like LPG carries significant value. However, the government can do more to bring smiles on the faces of people from the lower and middle strata of society; it can reduce the prices of edible oil, petrol and other essentials. However, these decisions should not be driven by electoral considerations.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

India-China ties

The news that Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to skip the G20 summit is not surprising. The meeting between PM Modi and Xi during the recent BRICS summit garnered attention due to speculation over who made a request for the meeting. The India-China relations have experienced fluctuations over the years, with periods of cooperation and improvement followed by tensions and disputes. Days after the BRICS summit meet, China released the ‘2023 edition of the standard map’. This shows that bilateral ties are not on the right track. Both countries will have to rethink their stance to resolve their issues.

Rupesh Yadav, Gurugram

Will break gender stereotypes

Apropos of ‘Railway Board gets first woman chief’; the appointment of a woman to lead a board that was traditionally male-dominated is a commendable development. It showcases the capabilities and potential of women leaders in diverse sectors. New chief Jaya Verma Sinha can serve as a role model and source of inspiration for aspiring female professionals. These appointments challenge and change societal perceptions about the roles and capabilities of women, fostering a more progressive and inclusive mindset. While this appointment is indeed a reason to celebrate, it’s also a reminder that there is still work to be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities, representation and recognition in all sectors.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Chandrayaan-3’s success

India has proven its mettle in space yet again with the success of Chandrayaan-3. The device nestled aboard ‘Vikram’ has made history by capturing the moon’s seismic heartbeat — a testimony to human innovation surmounting space’s silent grandeur. An additional instrument on board the rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the region. This revelation not only broadens our understanding of the lunar evolution but beckons scientists to decipher the enigmatic lunar tale more fervently. Chandrayaan-3’s success is a source of inspiration not only for India but for the global scientific community.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Kashmir #Supreme Court