Time for judicial reform

Refer to ‘An Alternative to the Collegium’; when a rift appears between justice and its public perception, the citizen’s trust becomes the first casualty. Historically, judges refrained from expressing dissent through press conferences. Judges maintained a detached purity, grounding their decisions in the secular wisdom of the Constitution and established jurisprudence. Whenever legal tenets have been compromised, reform has followed. The birth of the Magna Carta in England, judicial review in the US and the public interest litigation in India were aimed at restoring equilibrium. Strong edifices require unyielding pillars.

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Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

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Complex and sensitive matter

With reference to ‘An Alternative to the Collegium’; many legal experts increasingly feel that the Collegium system deserves a careful reconsideration. However, a well-functioning system should not be undermined merely to accommodate certain instances of non-performance or voices of dissent from aspirants who may not find favour in the selection process. Assessing judicial acumen, integrity, temperament and suitability for higher judicial responsibilities is an exceptionally complex and sensitive exercise; above all, transparency must remain supreme.

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Shubham Mahajan, Bilaspur

State authorities equally liable

Apropos of ‘Food hygiene’; the problem is much larger than quick-commerce platforms. India has millions of licensed Food Business Operators (FBOs). With such a huge network and limited enforcement manpower, FSSAI alone cannot physically inspect every establishment frequently. The real question is: where are the state food safety and health authorities? FBOs, particularly wholesalers, manufacturers, warehouses and large retailers, should digitally report purchases, sales, inventory, sources and storage details. Such data-laden AI can enable authorities to identify abnormal patterns without waiting for a physical complaint or inspection.

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Surjit Singh Bhatoa, Panchkula

Serious economic matters

Refer to ‘Web of debt that entangles Punjab’; the academia and the government seem to be living in different worlds. While the academia provides tailor-made solutions to bring Punjab out of the debt trap, the government is not even thinking of trying out any remedial steps. In a recent interview to a news channel, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed queries about Punjab’s mounting debt by asking why the state should repay it immediately. He stated that Punjab would clear its liabilities the day large states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat paid off theirs. In a precarious situation like this, we expect the government to take this pressing issue more seriously.

Mohammad Sohail, Chandigarh

Uniformity in govt schools

Apropos of ‘PM Sir, free coaching does not fix the main problem’; we require a thorough overhaul of schools run by state governments. This calls for a centralised policy to bring about uniformity in quality, outcomes and accountability. Perhaps an independent regulatory body could be constituted which conducts assessments of schools through scheduled and surprise tests. This could be used to generate an “educational attainment score” for each state. Linking federal grants to this score could incentivise state governments to upgrade and uphold education standards. An overwhelming majority of the kids in developed countries of Europe and North America attend public schools, which maintain high standards consistently.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

NTA’s accountability

Refer to ‘Why accountability is so low’; if the findings of an inquiry are not made public, it raises concerns about whether accountability is being suppressed. While the NTA can cancel tests and announce fresh dates through a circular, the larger question is what such action says about the agency’s credibility. Is the NTA, in its present form, truly equipped to conduct examinations that can impact the futures of lakhs of aspirants?

PS KAUR, by mail