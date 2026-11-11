Time for self-protection

Air pollution has become an annual affair, not just in Delhi-NCR, but across North India, where air quality plunges to emergency levels around this time of the year, coinciding with stubble burning and bursting of firecrackers. Instead of indulging in a blame game, people must learn to protect themselves and adapt to the prevailing conditions. Wearing masks, keeping neighbourhoods clean, reducing unnecessary vehicle use and restricting construction activities can help minimise exposure and improve local air quality. Anil Vinayak, by mail

Make clean air year-round priority

Refer to ‘Delhi chokes again’; technology must be harnessed to provide early warnings and trigger GRAP measures before pollution peaks. Green cover and wetlands must be protected and expanded, while construction sites should be mandated to plant trees. Delhi does not lack knowledge; what it lacks is sustained implementation, regional cooperation and political will. Unless pollution control becomes a year-round public-health mission, citizens will continue to pay the price every winter. Bal Govind, Noida

Incentivise compliance

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Refer to ‘Food watch’; fraud thrives where buyers cannot distinguish the genuine from the fake, or choose to ignore the difference. Festive-season raids deserve praise, but they catch only yesterday’s cheats. Paneer sold below the cost of milk is a confession in itself. Shoppers chasing impossible bargains fuel adulteration, while law-abiding dairies lose customers. The remedy lies in making honesty profitable. Every sweet shop and dairy should display a batch code linked to a publicly accessible lab report, checkable by phone. Citizens reporting adulteration should receive a share of the fines collected. When trust becomes visible, cheating stops paying. Safe food must also be demanded, not merely inspected. K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Invest in quality education

Apropos of ‘Time to renew the social contract’; rising youth unemployment and radicalisation demand urgent policy intervention. India’s demographic dividend risks becoming a liability unless backed by structural reforms. When millions of educated young people remain underemployed, frustration can fuel social unrest and make them vulnerable to extremist ideologies. Investing in quality education and sustainable job creation is no longer optional; it is a national security imperative. AC Vineeth Kumar, Thrissur

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War no instrument of prestige

Apropos of ‘Trust, cordiality and candour in wartime’; war is politics pursued by other means. Without a clear political-military connect, it degenerates into destructive violence without purpose or limits. US President Trump has treated the Iran war as a prestige issue, with shifting objectives. The 1971 war, fought to end the genocide in erstwhile East Pakistan, had a legitimate cause and the clear political backing of then PM Indira Gandhi. In contrast, the Kargil conflict stemmed from Gen Pervez Musharraf’s military misadventure, while Op Pawan in Lanka was launched without planning. War must serve clearly articulated political goals, not prestige or military impulses. Col Bimal Bhatia (Retd), Ambala Cantt

Farmers need viable alternatives

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Refer to ‘Stubble burning shifts to night’; crop residue management demands a permanent solution, as burning it under the cover of darkness only aggravates the problem. It is even more disturbing when fear of punitive action under one law drives people to commit another offence. Rather than relying solely on penalties, authorities must recognise farmers’ economic constraints and provide affordable, accessible and practical alternatives for disposing of crop residue. A lasting solution must be economically viable for farmers, rather than merely legally enforceable.

Jeevanjot Brar, Moga