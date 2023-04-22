Too little for too many

Apropos of ‘Most populous nation’; the rapidly growing population raises concerns as it predicts the grim scenario of too many people chasing too few resources. Demand for more food, resources, amenities, infrastructure and employment will further stress the existing capabilities, and also the environment. The challenge is to convert the growing population into an asset rather than a liability. The population dividend is to be appropriated by quality education and skill upgrade. Synchronising job imperatives of industry and tailoring the training of the working population accordingly is critical for enhancing employability and minimising socio-economic deprivation. Cynicism must give way to optimism, supported by a well-thought-out policy.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Some milestone!

Well done, my fellow Indians! As per earlier estimates, we were supposed to reach this milestone by 2030, but due to the poor performance of the incumbent No. 1 China, we have managed to beat it much earlier than expected (‘Most populous nation’). For the worried lot, please take heart that in terms of sheer numbers, we might be touching the top spot, but in terms of population density, we are much behind many countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh. We still have much more space available on per person basis. We can still move around freely — if not in cities, then in the countryside.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Surpassing China

Reference to ‘Most populous nation’; India is all set to make a record, but surpassing China and being No. 1 in terms of population is not something to be proud of. The government should come up with measures to curb population growth. People must be made aware of the consequences of topping such a list, so that there can be some possible control over the growing numbers.

AKASH BHAKRI, PHILLAUR

Strive for talent pool

Being the most populous nation in the comity of nations may be a milestone, but as a country, it can prove to be a millstone around the neck if potential momentum is not converted into ‘a skill upgrade on a mass scale’ for economic betterment. Talent dividend will prove to be a blessing in disguise for the world at large. India can provide a skilled talent pool for easing the economic sufferings of the masses. Key to this is ensuring reliable employability and cutting-edge skill development.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Time to act

Refer to ‘Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead’; India can no longer allow the repeat of such gruesome incidents as it may demoralise our forces. China’s proximity to Pakistan should not hinder our offensive against Pakistan. The source of militancy has to be targeted. Mere action against local militants is unlikely to serve any purpose. Any further delay in action would embolden the militants. India should cancel the invitation to the Pakistan foreign minister for participation in the SCO Summit.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

No to Rahul’s plea

The rejection of Rahul Gandhi’s plea by a Surat court reflects the slow and unproductive system of our judiciary. It seems that the British Raj system is still being implemented. It is clear that the ‘accused’ is going to get relief only from a higher court, then what is the purpose of wasting the time and resources of lower courts? These courts are already overburdened. The Indian judicial system needs an urgent overhaul to streamline the working of courts.

Gagandeep Singh, Jalandhar

Litigation bills

Refer to ‘will recover Rs 55L spent on Ansari: Mann’; the refusal of the CM to accord post-facto approval of Rs 55 lakh paid to engage lawyers to ‘delay’ the transfer of a UP don, despite 48 warrants for his production in UP courts, may be good party politics, but would not stand judicial scrutiny vis-a-vis recovery from the then Congress ministers. The government is the biggest litigant and politicians in power abuse state resources and machinery to settle political scores or promote personal or party interests. Parliament must devise a foolproof mechanism to sift genuine public interest from vested interest, especially while footing litigation bills. Till then, the onus is on the intelligentsia and the media to check this trend.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

‘Wild West’ of India

Refer to ‘Killings that raise questions’; it is strange that Atiq and his brother were being taken to hospital at night. Their medical examination could have been conducted during the day. No retaliation by the police points to a deep-rooted conspiracy. This style of doing away with criminals by the ruling dispensation in UP is fraught with risk and may turn the state into India’s ‘Wild West’ in the times to come. That would be a national tragedy.

MK BAJAJ, Zirakpur

