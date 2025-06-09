Refer to ‘The train to Naya Kashmir’ (The Great Game); the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link not only has great strategic significance but will also herald a new era of faster development and sustained tourism in the Kashmir valley. The Centre is giving a much-desired push to rail and road infrastructure development in the valley. Kashmir wants peace and development. It wants tourism, not terrorism. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s defence capabilities that should leave no one in doubt that Kashmir will remain an integral part of the nation. The Union Government should fulfil its promise of restoring J&K’s statehood without further delay.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Statehood is the way forward

Apropos of ‘The train to Naya Kashmir’; J&K ought to be obliged to the rest of the country for the infrastructure boost. Surely, a train carries not only people and goods but also ideas from one place to another. People’s rule under statehood is the constitutional way. But Wazir-e-Ala Omar Abdullah should not be decrying his ‘demotion’ as the onus for its reversal lies squarely on him by declaring unconditional allegiance to Naya J&K, sans Articles 370 and 35A, to win the trust of the Wazir-e-Azam and the country. Leaders of mainstream political parties owe it to the people and the state-turned-UT to work for their sustained progress.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Testament to resilience

The first Vande Bharat train to Srinagar is more than a marvel of engineering; it is a testament to resilience, unity and historical ambition. A dream conceived by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1898, nurtured through decades of turmoil, has finally found wheels in 2025. This train bridges not just the Chenab but also the hearts of Jammu and Kashmir, defying bullets with ballots. As tourism revives and wounds heal, full statehood must be restored, reaffirming democracy’s promise. Naya Kashmir is not just about tunnels and tracks — it’s about trust and transformation.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Change medium of instruction

Refer to ‘Low enrolment: 621 schools to be closed, merged or downgraded’; the probable reason for the dwindling numbers is that most of the parents want their children to be admitted to English-medium schools. So, there is a need to change the medium of instruction from Hindi to English rather than shut schools. All Hindi-medium schools can be converted into English ones with Hindi as a compulsory subject. The Himachal government is expected to lay stress on for English-medium education and make necessary changes as per the people’s wishes.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Punjab needs handholding

Apropos of ‘Why Punjab deserves a special package and special status’; considering the current scenario and future projections, a special package and status are a must not only for border districts but for the entire state, irrespective of which party is in power. Punjab’s economy is at a crossroads, with various stakeholders having little say in policymaking. Urgent action is required to address issues such as drug menace, groundwater depletion, border infrastructure and decreasing involvement of intellectuals in policy decisions.

Ashwani Chhabra, Jagadhri

Hidden hunger

India has tackled famine, yet a quieter enemy remains — hidden hunger. Millions of women and children consume adequate calories but suffer from severe deficiencies in iron, zinc and essential vitamins. This nutritional invisibility rarely makes headlines, but it is casting a shadow on people’s future. Why celebrate food security when our children’s brains and bodies are undernourished? Anganwadi centres lack resources. Awareness campaigns fade away. And the poor pay with their health. Isn’t it ironic that in a land of overflowing godowns, nutrition still slips through the cracks? We need urgent policy shifts — from quantity to quality —before hidden hunger becomes a national epidemic.

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai