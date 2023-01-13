 Toying with nature : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Joshimaths in the making’; poet Bliss Carman’s quote is apt — ‘The greatest joy in nature is the absence of man.’ Everyone should respect mother Earth. What is the fault of the residents and why should they pay a heavy price for urban development? The government should take preventive steps beforehand to avoid a Joshimath-like fate. People living in hilly areas should take early steps to protect their future as nature is unpredictable. What we give to nature, comes back to us. So, we need to conserve nature.

Tanishka Pruthi, Ludhiana

Sustainable development

The reports of the sinking of land at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand and McLeodganj in Himachal after land subsidence in Joshimath are worrying. Geologists should examine the vulnerability of the entire area and work out preventive guidelines to control the construction of new roads and buildings. There is no use crying over spilt milk. Is development of any use if sooner or later everything has to come to a naught? To save Himalayan towns from further deterioration, the focus needs to be on sustainable development, and not aggressive unplanned development.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (Retd), by mail

Reconsider construction

Apropos of ‘Joshimaths in the making’; top priority should be accorded to evacuate the affected residents as quickly as possible. They should also be given liberal economic assistance also. We should revisit findings and research work done on the geophysical, geotechnical and hydrological aspects of subsidence. All of our policy-makers and experts should think about long-term solutions. It is painful to see the victims lamenting the loss of their home and hearth. We have to think twice now before undertaking construction activities on the banks of rivers, cutting mountains for more roads, making tunnels passing through hilly villages and mining of river sand.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

The corrupt flourish

Apropos of ‘CM’s threat works, PCS officers end stir’; corruption and the corrupt should be dealt with an iron hand, but with caution as no innocent person should suffer. The step taken by the CM is bold and praiseworthy. During my career as a PCS officer, I have seen that the corrupt flourish and the honest suffer. When I was frequently transferred and falsely framed after I challaned an Orbit bus, no office-bearer of the association supported me. I am still awaiting justice and the release of my pensionary benefits. The retreat by the association has exposed the weakness of PCS officers. The matter doesn’t end here. RTA, Ludhiana, is a plum posting. It needs to be probed who was responsible for Dhaliwal’s posting and for what consideration. Every public servant must introspect. Years ago, the SC had issued guidelines for postings and high-powered boards were to be constituted by the states. Unfortunately, Punjab has yet to take a call.

Vijay Syal, Sangrur

PCS officers’ strike

Refer to ‘CM’s threat works, PCS officers end stir’; it shows that the officers didn’t give a full thought to the cause of the strike. It is true that every citizen has the right to go on a strike, but they forget the rule which says that one’s freedom ends where the other man’s nose begins. Moreover, the success of every movement needs public sympathy. However, this stir lacked this factor because people had to suffer a lot due to this agitation.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Fake men of God

Refer to ‘Jalebi baba lured women by offering magical remedies’; it is unfortunate that fake babas thrive even in the 21st century and are caught only after causing considerable damage to society. The present case is another example. He was arrested after he built a big ashram in a populated locality and sexually abused 120 women, including minors. Educational or economic status, elite or common person, gender and age are no bar for people falling prey to the unbelievable claims of these babas. Society and police are equally responsible for promoting them in the name of divine powers. It is important to create awareness among the people that magical remedies don’t work. The police can have a separate intelligence wing to catch the fake babas before they start their ‘business’.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

VAT hike on diesel

Residents of Himachal Pradesh have pinned high hopes on the Congress government in the state. They toppled the previous BJP government on the assurance that the Congress will provide relief to the common man from the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. The new government instead of fulfilling the promises mentioned in its manifesto has hiked the value added tax (VAT) on diesel. With the VAT going up from Rs 4.4 to Rs 7.4 per litre, a litre of diesel in Himachal will cost Rs 86. This will have a cascading effect on daily essentials like vegetables, fruits, milk and pulses.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

