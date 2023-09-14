 Trade route : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Economic corridor’; the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will not only bring India and Europe closer, but also establish an effective trade route between the two, reducing transportation costs and transit times. It is a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and it means that countries will not fall into Beijing’s debt trap anymore. The corridor will connect rail and port facilities and reduce dependence on traditional sea routes. Around 40 per cent of the total business can be routed through it, making business operations cheaper, faster and more profitable. Expansion of logistics, infrastructure, communication and a green hydrogen pipeline will boost employment opportunities.

Bal Govind, Noida

Will strengthen economic ties

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is part of the broader global process of connectivity, primarily focused on facilitating trade and commerce. It would increase prosperity in the countries involved through greater cooperation in the sectors of energy and digital communications. Advanced technologies have the potential to bring about tremendous benefits for humanity, but to realise these benefits fully, it’s crucial to adapt and improve responses and governance structures. The corridor, announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit, represents a significant step towards strengthening economic ties and connectivity between India, West Asia and Europe.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Energy ties

Refer to ‘India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project’; this collaboration underscores the growing partnership between the two nations and its potential impact on the global energy landscape. Not only does it promise substantial economic benefits and job creation, but it also reflects India’s strategic efforts to diversify its energy sources. Furthermore, this project aligns with the global shift towards cleaner energy, with opportunities for incorporating sustainable practices and technologies. This venture has the potential to reshape regional energy dynamics and foster deeper diplomatic ties while contributing to a sustainable way of living.

Lavisha, by mail

Muzzling independent journalism

The FIRs lodged against three members of the Editors Guild of India raise questions about the freedom of the press and independent journalism. In a bizarre case of shooting the messenger, the Manipur police have forgotten that truth cannot be hidden for long. Unfortunately, the role of the national media is also not laudable. Barring a few voices on social media, the majority of them have remained silent. The freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy. It plays a vital role in keeping the public informed, holding those in power accountable and uncovering the truth.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Govt action undemocratic

Refer to ‘Quash the FIRs’; Manipur has been burning for the past four months. It is the government’s responsibility to contain violence and restore peace in the state. Instead, it has chosen to curtail the wings of journalists by lodging FIRs against them. Access to unbiased, just and fair news is the right of every citizen, and, at the same time, it is the responsibility of the media and the government to provide authentic, reliable and impartial information to the masses. The Manipur Government’s action is undemocratic.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Empower the poor

Apropos of ‘Graduate from fighting poverty to combating deprivation’; the concept of shifting focus from mere poverty alleviation to economically empowering the poor is a significant and transformative approach to addressing the complex issue of poverty. Providing access to better healthcare, education and skill development opportunities is a fundamental aspect of empowering disadvantaged and marginalised communities. These are essential building blocks for breaking the cycle of poverty. The economic empowerment of the poor will not only improve their financial situation but also enable them to live with dignity and honour. Instead of offering freebies to the poor, make them capable of earning their livelihood.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

