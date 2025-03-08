Transactional Trump

Apropos of ‘Tariff tangle’; Trump has made it clear that he will treat friends and foes alike when it comes to tackling American trade deficit concerns. As a businessman, Trump is aware of the global supply chains and how these can benefit American businesses. The US President’s reciprocal tariff policy is not in our favour. India must reduce some of its own tariffs and prioritise US exports. The trajectory of India-US ties will be determined largely by Delhi’s response to Trump’s tariff action. The US has a huge global trade deficit in goods, and Trump believes imposing tariffs can enhance domestic manufacturing. Before Trump’s tariff war escalates, India must propose a comprehensive free trade agreement with the US.

SK SINGH, by mail

Sign FTA with US

Donald Trump’s stand on tariffs has been quite clear from the outset. In a pre-emptive move, India tried to reduce some duties in the 2025-26 Budget. India has offered to buy more US oil, gas and military hardware, which eventually will boost mutual trade. But Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are bound to hit Indian exports. So, what can India do before the tariffs take effect in just a few weeks’ time? India should not waste time in signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US. It would be advisable to slash tariffs by about 90 per cent and also seek reciprocal concessions. Meanwhile, India should also strike deals with other countries affected by Trump’s tariffs, such as Canada. The latter will have a lot of spare oil and other commodities if it does not sell them to the US.

PL SINGH, by mail

Seek help to fight drug menace

The Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the basis of promises such as eradication of the drug menace. Three years have gone by, but the scourge has grown instead of receding. The state is on the verge of ruin. Many families have been left devastated. Anxious parents want their wards to settle abroad to keep them away from drugs. The deep-rooted problem cannot be controlled without the involvement of the Central Government. Local agencies like panchayats and NGOs must be roped in. The law and order situation has to be improved in order to curb drug trafficking.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

Retrograde delimitation step

With reference to ‘TN all-party meet seeks delimitation on basis of 1971 Census for next 30 years’; the very notion of 1971 as the benchmark year for any future delimitation is retrograde and defies logic and ground reality. Regional party politics should not be allowed to thwart course correction meant to undo the current glaring disparity in proportional representation. The crafty plea that population cannot be a basis for recalculation of seats in legislatures should be nipped in the bud and discarded. Democracy is best served by consensus rather than by majority.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Southern states anxious

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened an all-party meeting to discuss serious concerns regarding the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. The demand for a 30-year status quo, based on the 1971 Census, reflects the anxiety over potential political marginalisation. With southern states fearing a reduced proportional representation in Parliament, it is essential to address their concerns regarding the fairness of the process and its impact on regional autonomy. It is crucial to ensure that the delimitation process is not used as a tool for political domination. The Centre should take proactive steps to engage all stakeholders, including state governments, through all-party consultations to build consensus.

Vandana, Chandigarh

PoK issue needs deft handling

Apropos of ‘K-solution possible if Pak returns PoK: EAM’; the answer to J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s question — “Who is stopping you (India) from getting back PoK? — is that Delhi does not want a Gaza-like situation. Our wait for over 70 long years is bearing fruit. We have done well to keep the PoK issue a bilateral matter. Pakistan has been trying in vain to make it an international issue. Let us show patience as sensitive issues need delicate handling.

DV Sharma, Mukerian