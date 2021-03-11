Treat with dignity

REFER to ‘Fit for flying’; not allowing a disabled passenger with valid booking to board a plane is denying dignity to any person with restricted mobility. The airline has violated DGCA guidelines which say that any traveller with disability is to be assisted to meet his/her need and ensure a safe boarding and journey. Humiliation, ill-treatment and discrimination are part and parcel of disabled citizens’ lives. In some cases, even bus co-passengers refuse to get up and leave seats reserved for the disabled. We must show sensitivity for the specially abled persons not only in aircraft, but in other modes of travel as well as in public places like malls and cinema halls.

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Education reforms

Apropos of ‘Adarsh situation’, institution-building requires much more than raising expensive structures. It needs the support of the government and the public. The AAP government is planning to introduce the Delhi model to improve the quality of education in government schools, but resource crunch impedes the execution of these schemes. Any government that effects reforms in education will consolidate its mass base.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

The rot in police

‘Little sense of fair play’ is a warning to check the malaise that has set in the police and the dangers it portends to the peaceful social fabric of the country. When the top brass displays lack of justice, their cadre in particular and people in general are disheartened. Insecurity displaces whatever little courage we have. People are forced to think of other alternatives to protect themselves. It reminds me of the tribal wars in Africa and the conditions in which people live there. Racial disputes are orchestrated by power-hungry politicians.

Nirmal Singh, Patiala

Bid to disturb peace

The recent seizure of RDX, weapons and the attack on a police headquarters building raise questions on the law and order situation and safety in the state. Sympathisers of the Khalistan movement construe the change of government as an opportunity to execute their agenda. We should not indulge in the politics of accusing one another, instead we have to unite and face this challenge. Our law-enforcing agencies are capable and experienced to deal with these kinds of activities. The government must take action against such criminals and sleeper cells.

Deepak, by mail

Hypertensive adults

Refer to ICMR study on prevalence of hypertension, about 28% of the adult population is suffering from it and about 70% are not aware of it. The trend shall assume alarming proportions in the next few years. Hypertension can be controlled by medicines, but the cause of concern is that a vast number of people who do not have symptoms remain undiagnosed till they suffer from complications. Left untreated, it can affect the cardiovascular system, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality. Remedy lies in increased surveillance and screening. Massive awareness programmes should be launched by the health departments, NGOs, etc.

Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Sedition law

Apropos of ‘Will reconsider sedition law’, the purpose behind such legislation is to restrict the idea of hatred and opposition against the government. India has almost all borrowed laws; there is no shortage of laws but effective implementation is a problem. Our country will be rejuvenated when ‘dictatorship’ is stopped.

Tania Mann, Dhuri

Cyber security

The World Password Day is observed each year on the first Thursday of May to promote cyber security, but some cyber activities are beyond the ambit of password. Few days back, some hackers succeeded in fabricating my Facebook profile and appealing my friends to transfer money since I was in great trouble and required monetary help immediately. Profile on social media platforms should be allowed to be generated only after taking approval from the office of social media platforms. It should not be free for all. Such platforms boast of huge subscribers, but if a scrutiny is done, a large chunk will be found to be fictitious.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

UGC pay scales

Higher education in Punjab is in a crisis. Institutions are not meeting the UGC standards. Punjab has the dubious distinction of being the only state which has not implemented UGC pay scales. It has also challenged the constitutional framework by delinking the scales from the UGC. The reduction in grant for the salary of newly appointed staff is causing problems. Provisions should be made in the budget regarding the implementation of the UGC pay scales; provision for paying full pay and allowances (withdrawal of 2015 notification); and provision for restoring pensionary benefits (from 2004) for university teachers.

BHAGWANT SINGH SATYAL, Ropar

