Trudeau’s lapse



Refer to ‘Trudeau’s hollow talk’; it has been rightly emphasised that there is no parallel between the incidents in Canada and the US. India has promptly initiated a probe into the US case and will inform it of the outcome. From the outset, India has urged the Canadian government to provide details of the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case for the sake of its own inquiry. Diplomatic channels could have handled the matter. However, Canadian PM Trudeau chose to make an announcement in Parliament in order to appease his vote bank. Canadian economy heavily relies on contributions from Indian migrants in terms of money and services. Failure to understand the true issue may cost his country dear.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Accusations against India

Allegations made against India by the Canadian PM were dismissed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Now, the US has accused an Indian official of plotting to kill a US citizen. Interestingly, both cases involve designated terrorists of Indian origin. The Khalistani agenda is common to them. This cause lacks support within India, yet certain Western countries persist in supporting separatists for their own interests. This constitutes interference in India’s federal structure. These countries engage in illegal interventions to eliminate terrorists but choose to lecture peaceful countries like India. They should be dealt with firmly.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

CM-Governor conflicts

Refer to ‘SC on Governors’; the politicisation of constitutional posts has forced governments to comply with the Supreme Court’s directives. Lawmakers are supposed to abide by the laws they enact. However, issues have predominantly surfaced in Opposition-ruled states, indicating non-compliance by CMs or Governors. Governments are elected for good governance, but they often prioritise a political agenda. The Centre must impartially oversee all states, as people suffer due to conflicts between state and Central authorities.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Autonomy of state varsities

Apropos of ‘CM pressured me to reappoint Kannur VC, alleges Kerala Guv’; originally, state government universities were autonomous due to Acts passed by the state Assembly, operating under the supervision of the Governor-cum-Chancellor. The Vice-Chancellor, the executive head, was appointed by the Chancellor through a procedure outlined in the Act, based on merit and determined by a three-member expert committee chaired by the Chancellor’s nominee. Subsequently, some state Assemblies amended the Act, changing the procedure so that the Chancellor would appoint VCs based on the government’s recommendations. As a result, the appointment of the VC has become a political decision, adversely affecting the autonomy and academic environment in universities. Appointments of teachers and staff are now influenced by political considerations, with merit becoming a casualty.

DS Hooda, Rohtak

People don’t decide issues

Refer to ‘Should Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion’; in our constitutional governance, people don’t decide issues, as there is no provision for a plebiscite. Instead, they elect legislators to make decisions. However, this does not place elected officials above the law of the land. While public opinion may influence elections, the judiciary is the sole authority with the final say on the rule of law and the constitutional validity of legislation. Morality dictates that elected leaders maintain transparency, allowing the rule of law to proceed justly, and they should not cry foul when held accountable.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Beauty is subjective

Apropos of ‘Mona Lisa without a bindi and earrings’; the middle was beautifully written. Indeed, beauty is a subjective experience, woven from the threads of individual perspectives, cultural influences and personal preferences. It is a kaleidoscope of diverse interpretations, reminding us that in the tapestry of existence, each beholder sees a unique and personal masterpiece.

Ekta Khosla, Batala

