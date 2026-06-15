True leader tested in adversity

Refer to ‘Ekla chalo re’ (The Great Game); Kesarbai Kerkar’s thumri ‘Jaat kahan ho’, which was included aboard NASA’s Voyager mission, shows that artistic excellence transcends space and time. This serves as a compelling metaphor for women’s perseverance in art and politics. After her electoral setback, Mamata Banerjee faces betrayal from party leaders and allies. However, the indomitable Mamata has weathered many political storms. Sidelined within the Congress in the early 1990s, she went on to form the Trinamool Congress. Confronted, in spirit, by Kesarbai’s voice from space, she responds with resolve: “Akeli, ekla, if need be.” True leadership and fortitude are tested in adversity and solitude.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Political opportunism

Apropos of ‘Ekla chalo re’; Rabindranath Tagore’s famous poem depicts walking alone in pursuit of conviction, and stands in sharp contrast to political expediency prevailing in the country. Earlier, political alliances were formed among leaders sharing similar ideologies. These days, ideological boundaries are blurring as leaders often cross these barriers with impunity. It seems the public has also accepted the abandonment of ideology by politicians and become immune to these political somersaults. Mamata Banerjee did not inherit any political legacy and is a self-made politician. We hope she will bounce back like Indira Gandhi and keep the ideological boundaries intact.

Rajesh Goyal, Chandigarh

Disastrous effects on water table

The recent report on the government’s biofuel policy raises serious concerns regarding India’s food security and environmental sustainability. While the policy aims to support the ethanol blending programme, diverting surplus foodgrain stocks of maize, wheat and rice for fuel production may have long-term adverse consequences. It could weaken the country’s food security framework, especially in times of drought, crop failure or supply disruptions, and increase water consumption.

Harsharanjit Singh, Mohali

Global perils of unchecked AI

The recent decision by the US government to suspend access to tech giant Anthropic’s advanced AI models, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, is a paradigm shift that highlights the severe perils of rapid AI development. By shutting down access overnight, the US has shown how dependent global digital economies are on foreign Big Tech monopolies. India must urgently fast-track its own indigenous, secure AI frameworks to ensure technological sovereignty, while demanding stricter, transparent international regulations on algorithmic safety.

AK Joshi, Amritsar

Jaspal Rana helped others rise

Apropos of ‘Jaspal Rana was a champion who created champions’; the incident involving restrictions on the use of mobile phones by trainees may have seemed harsh to some, but it reflected his commitment to shaping focused and responsible athletes. The success of India’s junior pistol shooters and the achievements of Manu Bhaker and many others stand as proof of his vision and hard work. Medals may shine for a while, but the values of dedication, honesty and perseverance that he passed on to his students will last for generations.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Elderly beset by costly medicines

With reference to ‘Costly cure’; the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority should come up with an innovative price policy to check exorbitant fees charged by private practitioners. The hefty consultation fees are an impediment to patients getting their regular checkups done. The elderly take different types of medicines for multiple ailments. A major chunk of the monthly budget is spent on medical issues.

Ravinder Kumar Jain, Ludhiana