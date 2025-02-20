Refer to ‘Targeting a war hero’; Havildar Abdul Hamid made the supreme sacrifice while bravely confronting the almost unstoppable Pakistani Patton tanks in the 1965 war. Being a Muslim or belonging to Uttar Pradesh did not prevent him from sacrificing his life because he acted only in the true spirit of a soldier. Communal fanaticism is behind the attempt to degrade a Param Vir Chakra awardee and a national hero because of his religion. The ongoing pseudo-nationalism, which threatens to divide society, must be stopped from spreading its tentacles in our armed forces also. Communal polarisation as a weapon to gain or retain political power will ultimately weaken the country.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Govt must apologise

Refer to ‘Targeting a war hero’; it is baffling to learn that the authorities in Uttar Pradesh renamed a school that was named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid. Param Vir Chakra is the highest wartime gallantry award in the country. Hamid’s story is a huge inspiration for those who aspire to join the armed forces and serve the country. There are two things that Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur is famous for — an opium factory and Hamid. Rather than promoting heroes like him, the authorities have done the reverse. The government must apologise to the family.

Bal Govind, Noida

Maintain secular fabric

Apropos of ‘Targeting a war hero’; in the Indian armed forces, there is absolutely no discrimination based on one’s religion. In fact, it is one platform where secularism and brotherhood are on full display. All religious functions are celebrated together and all participate enthusiastically. Bestowing Param Vir Chakra on Havildar Abdul Hamid set a precedent for the nation’s secular credentials. Another good example of our secular fabric is a bhajan from Baiju Bawra, ‘Man tadpat Hari darshan ko aaj’, which was written, composed and sung by Muslims — Shakeel Badayuni, Naushad and Mohammad Rafi.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Morality vs criminality

Apropos of ‘A tightrope walk for the judiciary’; after a tough hearing in the Supreme Court wherein moral outrage took centre stage, the court’s decision to protect Allahbadia’s personal liberty was correct. Allahbadia’s lawyer observed pertinently that the legal question was not whether the influencer’s language was distasteful; rather, it was to decide whether it amounted to a criminal offence. The SC tried to silence him by saying that courts didn’t operate in a moral vacuum. The judiciary should not overstep its boundaries and assume the role of moral guardians.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Contaminated river water

With reference to ‘High levels of faecal matter found in Prayagraj river water’; the water was found to have up to 49,000 MPN faecal Coli, while the permissible level is 2,500 MPN. Around 56 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj so far. Lakhs of people are taking a dubki daily in the hope that it will cleanse them of the sins. It is shocking that so many people took a dip in the water that had faecal contamination at life-threatening levels. How can the administration permit people to take a plunge in spite of knowing this fact? Does this not amount to playing with the health of the public?

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

EU to Ukraine’s aid

The outcome of the talks between the US and Russia on the Ukraine war may not be conclusive. However, it is apparent that Ukraine will not accept any deal done behind its back. President Trump has clarified to Ukraine that the US wants access to 50 per cent of all its minerals in return for American help for its security. The EU is united and steadfast in its support for Ukraine. It has provided extensive economic, humanitarian and military support. EU leaders have decided to send their peacekeepers as well. It is to be seen how successful the Europeans will be in helping Ukraine fight Russia without the help of the US.

RS Narula, Patiala