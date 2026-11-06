Trump ignored pressing issues

Apropos of ‘Poll rout puts Trump on a sticky wicket’; President Trump began his second term with an agenda to transform America’s political and economic landscape, but ended up burdening middle-class Americans with stubbornly high inflation. In a tearing hurry to “make America great again”, he tried experiments that any other president may never have contemplated. His sledgehammer approach to tariffs and foreign policy created unpredictability. By getting mired in a prolonged war in Iran, Trump allowed his attention to shift away from pressing issues. It remains to be seen how he functions during the rest of his term, with his wings clipped by the midterm electoral debacle.

Chander Shekhar Dogra, Jalandhar

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Representative democracy wins

Apropos of ‘Poll rout puts Trump on a sticky wicket’; the midterm poll result indicates more than just his rejection. Republicans have lost strongholds such as North and South Carolina, Texas, Kansas and Iowa. The Democrats' choice of candidates seems to have played a significant role in their stunning victory. The candidate elected in Michigan is the first Muslim Senator in US history. The governorship race tells the same story, as Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin have elected their first Black governors. This is an example of representative democracy at its best, where the legislators increasingly reflect the society they represent.

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SK Panesar, by mail

A win-win situation

Refer to ‘Centre gives Agniveers 2-yr extension, now all eligible for absorption’; it is good news for the youth as it offers employment opportunities and a chance to serve the nation. The government invested resources in training these young men and it is a wise decision to retain their services for another two years and further continuation, provided they fulfil the required criteria. The Agniveers who had wished to continue would be a happy lot. It is a win-win situation for the government, which stands to gain electoral support, and the Agniveers as well as their families.

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NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Joining defence is a higher calling

Serving in the armed forces is a higher calling as it demands supreme sacrifice. Schemes like the Agnipath scheme and short service commission create fault lines within the organisational structure of the armed forces. What appears to have paved the way for the retention of Agniveers is the electoral compulsion of the ruling party, possibly owing to the recent mobilisation of the youth in the country and the upcoming elections. However, the nation’s security must always come before political interests. Such schemes must be discouraged to maintain institutional integrity of the armed forces.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Laws subject to changed needs

Refer to 'Two-child norm'; the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Maharashtra ex-sarpanch case marks a turning point. By staying her disqualification and referring the 2003 Javed precedent to a larger Bench, the apex court has acknowledged that population policies must evolve with shifting demographic realities. Coercive electoral disqualifications such as penalising citizens with more than two children do not serve any public interest; instead, they severely restrict democratic participation at the grassroots level. Policymakers must align laws with constitutional rights and modern demographic needs.

Vandana, Chandigarh

Innocence lost to digital content

In Panchkula, an incident in which an eight-year-old boy beat up a six-year-old kindergarten girl inside a school raises serious questions about the environment in which children are growing up today. Are we overlooking the influence of inappropriate digital content, exposure to aggression, family environments and lack of proper psychological guidance? This incident should serve as a wake-up call for parents, educational institutions and society. Bringing up children is not merely about providing education; it is also about nurturing empathy, emotional intelligence, respect and healthy behaviour.

Taranjit Kaur, Shahpur