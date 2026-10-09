Trump keen on good ties with China

With reference to ‘A new US-China order takes shape’; in the US-Iran conflict, China initially helped Tehran behind the scenes, but then openly termed American sanctions illegal. The BRICS summit, which was attended by China and Iran, condemned the unilateral US tariffs. And here the game changed. US President Donald Trump realised that it was better to have good relations with China. It is too early to predict how the new emerging US-China relationship will affect the world at large and India in particular. Under Trump, the US has lost credibility. It appears that the world is heading towards multipolarity.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

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Common man pays the price

Apropos of ‘RBI’s 1st rate hike since 2023 to push up EMIs’; the RBI’s decision will hit the salaried middle class hardest — the small shopkeepers who have taken loans to stock up on materials, the farmers with crop loans, students with education loans. Ultimately, it is the common man, not the big corporates, who pays the price. Rising food and fuel prices, excessive populist spending on advertisements and freebies and a lack of price control have forced the RBI to take this harsh measure. Instead of curbing inflation at source, the government has put the burden on the RBI to penalise borrowers.

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Sneha Singh, Kharar

Rahul-Priyanka theatrics

Refer to ‘Rahul leads 8-hr Opposition charge for CEC ouster’; the roadside drama outside Akashvani Bhawan was only a photo-op. When the issues concerning the CEC are before the Supreme Court, then where is the need for such political gimmicks? There is a huge difference between the removal of a Cabinet minister and the Chief Election Commissioner. The constitutional process to remove the CEC is akin to the removal of an SC judge. Rahul’s team will have to put forward a plan better than Modi’s. Informed voters cannot be fooled by theatrics alone.

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Anil Kumar Sharma, Chandigarh

Address poll deficiencies

Apropos of ‘India’s election model loses its sheen’; the writer rightly recalls TN Seshan as the gold standard of election management and compares India’s electoral system with those of neighbouring countries. However, we must keep in mind that India continues to conduct elections on an enormous scale, involving hundreds of millions of voters, thousands of candidates and a highly competitive political environment. The allegations of ‘vote theft’ cannot automatically become evidence of wrongdoing. If there are genuine deficiencies, the proper course is to place the evidence before the appropriate constitutional or judicial forum rather than creating a political narrative.

Col SS Chauhan (retd), Zirakpur

Maintain aircraft crew’s trust

Refer to ‘Courage in the air’; flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar’s courageous act which saved the lives of 174 passengers is commendable. After 9/11, cockpit doors were required to be locked, as a defence against any hijacking attempt. There should be second thought on this aspect of the locked cockpit, to ensure the safety of the crew inside. The solution may lie in a combination of rigorous screening measures of cockpit and cabin crew and an improved system for identifying security risks. But the challenge is not to undermine trust and autonomy, which are indispensable to flying an aircraft.

SK Singh, by mail

Stardom meant service for Nana

The demise of actor Nana Patekar is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema and society. While millions knew him for his intense performances, his true greatness lay off-screen. His was a rare example of social activism, as he lived by the ideals of patriotism and social justice that he portrayed through his dialogues. Through the NAAM Foundation, he stood with drought-hit farmers and their widows. He visited their villages, helped them with cheques and got their houses rebuilt when others were merely giving speeches. At a time when stardom means luxury, Nana Patekar showed stardom can mean service.

Ajay Bagga, Hoshiarpur