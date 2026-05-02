Trump should heed Pope’s advice

With reference to ‘Pope shows Trump the mirror’; Pope Leo XIV has rightly condemned the American President’s unilateral military action against Iran, immigration and his now-deleted ‘AI Jesus’ image. Trump’s remarks against the spiritual leader are highly disconcerting. The ongoing kerfuffle between the White House and the Vatican — Trump called the Pope “weak” and “liberal” and even questioned his legitimacy as the Supreme Pontiff — reflects a broader tension between political and militaristic nationalism on the one hand and religious-moral values, democracy and peace on the other. Trump should heed the Pope’s advice and engage in meaningful diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

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DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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Other measures to decongest

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With reference to ‘Tribune flyover threatens city’s founding vision’; while easing traffic congestion is undoubtedly important, the proposed solution appears short-sighted. Chandigarh is not just another expanding urban centre; it is a carefully planned city designed to balance mobility, greenery and architectural harmony. Equally worrying is the reported felling of hundreds of trees for the project. Increased road capacity usually encourages more vehicles, eventually recreating congestion. Instead, authorities should prioritise scientifically planned alternatives such as synchronised traffic management systems, improved public transport, Bus Rapid Transit and long-term Metro connectivity for the Tricity.

DS Kapoor, Chandigarh

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Exit polls popular, not precise

Apropos of ‘Exit polls: Patterns, pitfalls and possibilities’; exit polls are best seen as rough directional tools, not verdicts. Their weakness lies less in deliberate bias than in structural constraints, uneven sampling, inadequate representation of diverse social groups, some unresponsive or reluctant voters. In tightly contested, multi-cornered races, even a marginal error in sampling or weighting can significantly distort outcomes and overturn projections. This inherent fragility limits their predictive reliability.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Exit polls capture noise, not pulse

Refer to ‘Exit polls: Patterns, pitfalls and possibilities’; exit poll euphoria should be taken with a pinch of salt. These numbers are estimates and do not necessarily reflect the ground reality. A classic precedent is the 2004 General Election, when most pollsters predicted a victory for the incumbent Vajpayee-led NDA. On the contrary, the UPA defied the odds to form a government with the Left’s backing. In a democracy as vast and complex as India, data can capture the noise, but it often misses the pulse. One must wait for the D-Day to ascertain whether the actual mandate aligns with the projected figures.

Adrian David, Gurugram

Lived reality important

Refer to ‘Abortion autonomy’; the recent intervention of the Supreme Court prioritises constitutional morality over procedural rigidity. By permitting termination in an advanced-stage pregnancy, the court has reaffirmed that dignity, bodily autonomy and mental well-being must prevail over inflexible statutory limits. At the same time, the case exposes structural inadequacies within the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, where delays, interpretative caution and social stigma often impede timely access to care. Such gaps necessitate a more nuanced and responsive legal framework that aligns with lived realities.

Rupali Mutneja, by mail

Deterrence with compassion

Apropos of ‘Cheat sheet’, the editorial convincingly flags the normalisation of cheating in exams at a Gujarat university. Counselling may reveal the pressures behind the malpractice, but replacing it with punishment risks diluting academic credibility. Undue leniency will demoralise sincere and hard-working students and embolden offenders. In a system already tainted by recurring frauds, deterrence must remain non-negotiable. Institutions must enforce stringent penalties, hold complicit faculty accountable and inculcate a robust ethical culture among students.

Harbinder S Dhillon, Una